Leeds United will be on the hunt for players who can help them quickly bounce back from a drop into the Championship next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Gustavo Hamer?

According to Football League World, Leeds are interested in signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer.

As per the report, the 49ers have ambitious plans for the club upon their full buyout of Andrea Radrizzani and want to make Hamer their marquee signing for their Championship campaign.

Who is Gustavo Hamer?

The talented midfielder has been one of the standout perfomers in the Championship this season and played a key role in assisting Coventry to their play-off final at Wembley last month.

As imagined, there is wide speculation that several members of the Leeds squad are looking for opportunities to depart Elland Road this summer after joining the club based on their Premier League status, with Marc Roca one of the latest names to be dropped into the departures debate.

It was also reported by Football League World late last week that the midfielder could be set to return to his native Spain to join Real Betis on a loan deal for the season ahead.

As a result, the signing of Hamer - who has an estimated valuation of £10m - would be a great opportunity to not only bring in a player with sound Championship experience but the quality to help Leeds achieve a rapid return to the top flight by replacing Roca in the centre of the pitch.

Over 41 league appearances, the 25-year-old talent - hailed "unbelievable" by former Coventry City goalkeeper Marko Marosi - scored nine goals, registered ten assists and created a whopping 16 big chances.

More than just an attacking outlet, the Sky Blues star registered 1.8 key passes, 2.6 tackles, 1.1 successful dribbles and won 4.8 duels per game, proving that he is a huge presence and a perfect all-rounder in his deeper midfield role.

Hamer will be in the last year of his contract with Coventry this season which could prove to be a sticking point that leads to a cut-price deal being accepted by the club to ensure they don't lose one of their most prolific assets on a free next summer.

With that being said, Leeds should be all over any opportunity to sign Hamer this summer and if he can emulate his consistency and incredible output at Elland Road he could play a huge role in an automatic return to the top flight for the Whites.