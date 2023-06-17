Leeds United are still without a manager after suffering relegation from Premier League almost a month ago, but progress is starting to be made at Elland Road.

The 49ers have confirmed their full takeover of the club, buying Andrea Radrizzani out of his majority stake and taking full control in the last few days, which has been further boosted by the arrival of interim football advisor Nick Hammond.

Hammond was the sporting director at Reading, director of football operations at Celtic and most recently worked on a consultancy for Newcastle United, so has plenty of experience to provide Leeds with a much-needed expert to support in the summer transfer window during a difficult chapter for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Indeed, the main priorities for Leeds at present are the acquirement of a quality manager who can quickly reinstate their Premier League status and figuring out which players in the current squad will make an exit and who will stay to compete in the Championship next season.

However, with many Leeds players already speculated with a move away from the club this summer, identifying key targets who can replace and revive the team next season will be absolutely essential for a successful season.

One player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, who has just spent a year on loan in the Serie A with Sampdoria.

Would Harry Winks be a good fit for Leeds?

It is no secret that Leeds will struggle to keep a number of their talents ahead of their Championship campaign and finding the best way to approach that will be essential for Hammond during his time at the club.

In midfield, the Whites have already lost Weston McKennie as he returns to Juventus after his loan spell, whilst Tyler Adams has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs following relegation to the second tier, so there is definitely an opportunity to bolster the centre of the pitch this summer.

As a result, the signing of Winks - who had a £22m buyout clause as part of his temporary deal - would be a major coup for Leeds if they could convince him to make a move and would definitely soften the blow of losing some of the key players in midfield.

Over 20 Serie A appearances this season, the 27-year-old Englishman - hailed "amazing" by Mauricio Pochettino in the past - has tallied up an 85% pass completion rate and successfully completed 78% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, one clearance and 3.2 duels won per game, displaying strong ball-winning capabilities and ability to look after the ball in possession.

One of Leeds' biggest issues in the top flight last season was their defensive consistency with no other team in the Premier League conceding more goals over the 38-game campaign (78), so bringing in players who can improve the defensive presence and being more efficient in possession would be advantageous.

With that being said, if Hammond could secure the services of Winks it could massively improve the performances in midfield next season and help Leeds to secure promotion back to the Premier League.