Leeds United and their proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises could happen 'quickly' at Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United could be taken over formally by 49ers Enterprises by the end of this week, which would spell the end of Andrea Radrizzani's six-year spell at Elland Road.

49ers Enterprises currently own 44% of the Yorkshire outfit and are said to value Leeds United at around £170 million, coming as a consequence of the Whites being relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United are in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into the Sky Bet Championship next season following Sam Allardyce's departure by mutual agreement last week.

Furthermore, there is a need for a new Director of Football at the club following Victor Orta's sacking earlier in the season, as per The Daily Mail.

There is also the concern that several players are likely to leave Leeds United this summer such as Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo Moreno, which will give 49ers Enterprises a heavy agenda to press on with before the beginning of next term.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Leeds United changing hands at ownership level is likely to happen in the near future.

Jacobs told FFC: "For months, they've been talking about scenarios for both staying up and going down. It's now just a case of what the number is to acquire the football club based upon the relegation to the Championship. That won't be a new discussion, they will have discussed both scenarios, both options, both numbers, which is why the expectation is that 49ers Enterprises will still be able to move very quickly."

Who could Leeds United appoint as their new manager?

To steer any successful ship in football requires a good manager and bringing in a coach that can fire up Leeds United's squad of players ahead of their return to the Sky Bet Championship will be a main priority for 49ers Enterprises once they take the club over.

Former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked to the vacancy at Elland Road; however, The Sun report that the 50-year-old could be set to take some time away from the game before resuming his managerial career.

The Guardian report that West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Corberan, ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard are also under consideration for the post.

Journalist Alan Nixon has also claimed that Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvahal is in the running for the job, signifying that Leeds United are doing their due diligence on multiple candidates as they look to find the right man to take them forward.