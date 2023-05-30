The 49ers Enterprises are expected to make a firm proposal for Leeds United in the next two weeks, according to a new update.

What's the latest regarding Leeds takeover?

The Whites have endured a grim season on the pitch, suffering relegation from the Premier League after three years back in the top flight. Their campaign simply never felt like it got going at any point, with Jesse Marsch sacked and eventually replaced by Javi Gracia before Sam Allardyce swiftly came in for the final four games.

He was unable to do enough to prevent Leeds from heading back to the Championship, however, with Sunday's 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham officially sealing their fate.

Away from the on-pitch action, a major development is also ongoing, with the 49ers constantly linked with gaining a majority share in the club. Andrea Radrizzani currently owns 56% of the Whites, but it could be that he is brought out in the near future, should the potential incoming new owners get their wish.

Now, another key update has emerged over the current situation - one that will likely be encouraging for Leeds fans, at a time when they could do with a boost.

Could 49ers complete takeover in June?

According to The Daily Mail's Ian Ladyman and David Coverdale [via MOT Leeds News], the 49ers are expected to present their proposal in the next fortnight, with Leeds now thought to be valued at £150m, rather than £420m before when they were still in the Premier League.

While there have been concerns that the takeover may not go through, those fears appear to be allayed after this new claim:

"Had Leeds stayed up, a deal was in place for majority shareholder Radrizzani to sell his 56% stake to 49ers Enterprises, who own 44%. "The club was valued at around £420m. Now, however, the NFL franchise only think the Whites are worth £150m. Club sources expect a firm proposal from the Americans within a fortnight."

This is great news for Leeds, with their relegation to the Championship certainly having the potential to scupper their takeover plans badly. Instead, this is a much-needed boost, as mentioned, and should the 49ers get their wish, the Whites could be in a strong position to head straight back into the Premier League after one year away.

They may provide extra financial muscle, with the 49ers able to generate more funds for transfers, while also potentially redeveloping Elland Road at the same time, modernising Leeds' famous stadium in the process, and ensuring that they don't fall behind other clubs.