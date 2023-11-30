Leeds United continue to make up ground in their hunt for automatic promotion and are now seven points behind second-place Ipswich Town following a 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

Whilst league leaders Leicester City dropped two points against Sheffield Wednesday, the Whites avoided a slip-up on Wednesday night, although they did initially fall behind.

A Jamie Patterson deft lob caught Daniel Farke's men cold inside the first minute, but once Joel Piroe instantly levelled against his former club, Leeds began to find their groove as goals from Georginio Rutter and Daniel James handed them the initiative in the contest.

The German tactician cooked up a storm at Elland Road as the Whites blew Swansea away with a 2.33 xG and eight shots on target, compared to the visitor's 0.34 xG and two shots on target.

Rutter played a pivotal role in that threat as the Frenchman wreaked havoc in the final third.

Georginio Rutter's performance against Swansea

Rutter has been in phenomenal form this term and he continued in that vain against the Swans by supplying a goal and an assist.

The goal he scored - Leeds' second on the night - personified his class, as he delightfully controlled a sumptuous Ethan Ampadu pass before racing through on goal and calmly slotting the ball past Carl Rushworth.

He then turned into a creator for the third to grab his seventh assist of the campaign. After the ball dropped his way following a crunching tackle from Sam Byram, he threaded an inch-perfect pass into James, who clinically fired a rocket into the roof of the net.

Although the chance creation machine caused real problems for the visitors, having completed five of his eight attempted dribbles, he also set the tempo through his ferocious pressing and aggression in the tackle by winning eight of his 13 ground duels; the most of any player on the pitch.

The 21-year-old arguably put in one of his best performances for the club since arriving in January, but that still wasn't enough to outshine the irrepressible Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville's performance in numbers

Summerville has been tearing through defences at will all season long and the plaudits have continued to drop for the Dutch dynamo.

Dubbed a "real talent" by writer Beren Cross, the 22-year-old has become the fulcrum of the Whites's attack this term by cutting in from the left flank and wreaking havoc with his devastating dribbling and sublime end product.

With seven goals and six assists already this season, including the sublime assist for Piroe's opener, Summerville is the difference-maker that every promotion-chasing team needs.

And he certainly showcased his ability to make a difference against Swansea with the Dutchman described by journalist Phil Hay as "causing a fair amount of havoc", implying how much the Welsh side struggled to live with him.

Summerville's statistics vs Swansea Assists 1 Acc passes 20/23 (87%) Key passes 4 Big chances created 1 Dribble attempts (succ.) 8 (5) Ground duels (won) 13 (7) All stats via Sofascore

The above table, in particular, demonstrates how much of a menace he was and Swansea - like several teams this season - struggled to cope with his searing pace, directness and agility.

In what was an excellent performance from Summerville, he was awarded an 8/10 match rating by Yorkshire Post's Graham Smyth, matching Rutter in that regard, while showing he was the real hero against the Swans.