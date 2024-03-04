Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign to end a three-year stint in the top-flight after their promotion in 2020.

Former boss Jesse Marsch was backed by the board with a host of new signings in the summer of 2022, including the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca, and Rasmus Kristensen.

Those fresh additions were not enough to secure survival for the Whites and Aaronson, in particular, flopped hard in the Premier League, despite a bright debut for the club.

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds debut in numbers

Leeds snapped the USA international up from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported fee of £24.7m and he made a fast start to life in England with a strong performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Yorkshire Post's Stuart Rayner awarded him a team-high 8/10 player rating for his performance and dubbed him the 'pick' of the four signings who made their debut for the club on the day.

Aaronson lined up on the right flank for Marsch and produced a hard-working display on the wing with two tackles and four duels won throughout the 90 minutes.

The American dynamo then forced the winner for Leeds in a 2-1 victory as his run across the six-yard box forced Rayan Ait-Nouri to bundle the ball into his own net from Patrick Bamford's cross.

He did get his first goal two matches later, though, with a strike in a 3-0 win over Chelsea at Elland Road in August 2022, along with two key passes for his teammates.

The worst player in the Premier League

Unfortunately, for Aaronson and Leeds, his bright start to his career in England was merely a flash in the pan as his season petered out very quickly.

By the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the attacking midfielder was crowned the worst player in the Premier League based on Sofascore's rating system.

His score of 6.51 across 36 appearances was the lowest of all eligible players who played in the division last season, as the Whites dud flopped hard after his 8/10 debut.

22/23 Premier League Brenden Aaronson Appearances 36 Starts 28 Goals One Expected Goals 3.86 Assists Three Duel success rate 40% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Aaronson endured a dreadful campaign with an underperformance of 2.86 xG in front of goal and a duel success rate of just 40%, which shows that opposition players dominated him in physical contests.

BBC Radio Leeds pundit Jon Newsome described him as "lightweight" and the statistics back that up, as the midfielder lost a whopping 83% of his aerial duels throughout the year.

Overall, the 23-year-old dud flopped hard after a promising start at Elland Road as he failed to offer regular quality either in or out of possession for Leeds, which is why he ended up being the statistically worst player in the division.

Aaronson was sent out on loan to Union Berlin in Germany last summer and currently has a poor return of one goal and zero assists in 20 Bundesliga outings during the 2023/24 campaign.