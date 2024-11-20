Leeds United are currently sitting in third place in the Championship table ahead of their return to action against Swansea in Wales on Saturday.

The Whites have had two weeks off, thanks to the international break, and will now be looking to record another victory when they take on the Swans this weekend.

Two points separate Sunderland in first and Leeds in third and this means that Daniel Farke's side could end the weekend at the top of the table if results go their way.

As you would expect in the Championship, the division is incredibly tight and it takes remarkable consistency to secure an automatic promotion place.

The Whites, who beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 before the break, finished third and missed out on automatic promotion with 90 points from 46 matches last season.

Farke will hope that his side can go one better this time around and go straight back up to the Premier League, rather than needing to compete in the play-offs.

The January transfer window opens for business in less than two months and some supporters have suggested that Manchester City's James McAtee should be a target.

Leeds United's interest in James McAtee

After the summer transfer window closed, Leeds chief Angus Kinnear revealed that the England U21 international was a target for the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The central midfielder had just been relegated from the Premier League with Sheffield United on loan and the Whites attempted to bring him to Elland Road to bolster their promotion hopes.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him."

More recently, LeedsLive suggested that the West Yorkshire outfit should look to strike a loan deal for the young midfielder in the January transfer window, due to his lack of game time with Manchester City.

Football League World also posted an article that included McAtee signing for the club as part of a dream window for Leeds ahead of the second half of the season.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

These outlets are basing these claims off Kinnear's confirmation that the club were interested in the City whiz in the summer, as well as his proven quality at Championship level, thanks to his first loan spell with the Blades.

James McAtee's Championship form for Sheffield United

The left-footed attacking midfielder joined Sheffield United on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a terrific first season in the second tier.

Playing under Paul Heckingbottom, the English youngster was in his first full campaign of regular first-team football after coming up through the academy ranks at The Etihad.

It provided him with an opportunity to test himself at senior level for the first time and McAtee took it all in his stride, helping the Blades to secure promotion up to the Premier League.

22/23 Championship James McAtee Appearances 37 Goals 9 Big chances created 6 Assists 3 Duel success rate 44% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the midfield maestro was directly involved in 12 goals in 37 appearances in the division, and was unfortunate to only have three assists from six 'big chances' created.

He also ranked within the top 21% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the league for progressive passes (4.03) per 90, and the top 12% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.20) per 90.

McAtee was a number ten who was constantly involved in play and looking to make things happen in the final third for Sheffield United, hence why he ranked so highly for progressive passes and xAG per 90.

The 22-year-old star was then sent back to the Blades for a second season on loan at Bramall Lane in the 2023/24 campaign, but he struggled to provide regular quality at the top end of the pitch.

McAtee scored three goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances in the Premier League, as his side were relegated from the division with just 16 points.

Farke, however, does not need to swoop for the Manchester City man in January, despite his impressive form at Championship level in the past, because he has already unearthed his own version of McAtee in Brenden Aaronson.

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds revival

The USA international returned to Elland Road in the summer after spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Union Berlin, having decided not to drop down to the Championship after the club's relegation from the Premier League.

He had only produced one goal and three assists in 36 games in the top-flight for the Whites and that, combined with his decision to leave on loan last year, meant that he did not have much goodwill in the bank come the summer.

However, Aaronson put his head down and worked hard to be a part of Farke's plans, after being given a chance by the German head coach, and has emerged as a key player for the team this season.

Like McAtee, the 24-year-old star is a nimble, energetic, but lightweight, attacking midfielder who can make a difference with goals and assists in the final third.

Championship Brenden Aaronson (24/25) James McAtee (22/23) Appearances 15 37 Goals 4 9 Big chances created 4 6 Key passes per game 1.5 0.9 Dribbles completed per game 1.5 1.1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Aaronson has already contributed with eight goals and 'big chances' created combined in 15 appearances in the Championship this season.

The American star, who was described as being "like a weed" by Jesse Marsch in reference to his continued development, is currently on course to end the season with more goals, more 'big chances' created, more dribbles completed, and more key passes than McAtee managed in the 2022/23 campaign.

It is now down to him to remain consistent and show that he can perform at that level for an entire campaign, but the early signs are incredibly promising.

His statistics illustrate just how well the former RB Salzburg man has performed under Farke in the second tier this season and suggests that the Whites do not need to spend money on a permanent or loan swoop for the Manchester City youngster in January.

Credit must go to Farke for being willing to offer the Leeds number 11 a chance to impress in pre-season, rather than sending him straight back out on loan or selling him, as he has now unearthed his own McAtee, and potentially a better version of him.