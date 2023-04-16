Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli this summer and the Moroccan could prove to be the next Raphinha at Elland Road.

Could Leeds sign Abde Ezzalzouli this summer?

According to the Spanish news outlet Sport, the 21-year-old's agent, Javier Garrido, has already travelled to England and spoken to Leeds about the possibility of a summer deal.

They suggest that the Yorkshire club will make an offer for the young star should they remain in the Premier League this season, as relegation to the Championship would make any move unlikely.

Ezzalzouli has spent this season on loan with Osasuna in La Liga and has caught the eye with his performances, contributing five goals and two assists in all competitions, with a solid 6.60 average rating from WhoScored for his displays in the Spanish top flight.

It might be difficult for Leeds to prise the youngster away from the Nou Camp this summer given that Xavi seems to rate him highly, singing his praises after a 2-2 draw with Osasuna in 2021.

He said: "Extraordinary Abde, Gavi and Nico. They are supporting the team in difficult moments. The effort is extraordinary. Young people make a difference and that is difficult to digest. It is positive and negative because they will not always perform excellently because they are young.

"Abde’s game is spectacular, and also Nico and Gavi’s. Abde is a differential player. He can make a difference, it is not because of the goal. He is a dagger. A marvel. It is a surprise. It is great news. They are making a difference in a tremendous way. But we all have to demand more from each other.”

What is Ezzalzouli's style of play?

Xavi's quotes about the youngster being a skilful difference-maker will certainly remind Leeds fans of Raphinha, who starred at Elland Road for two years before linking up with the legendary Spaniard at the Nou Camp.

In 67 appearances for the Peacocks, the Brazil international would contribute an impressive 17 goals and 12 assists, including a penalty in his final appearance for the club last season which helped keep the club in the Premier League.

Raphinha was signed as a promising youngster from Stade Rennais and certainly made his mark before moving on to bigger things, so Victor Orta will surely be looking to repeat that trick with another tricky winger such as Ezzalzouli.

As per WhoScored, both Raphinha and Ezzalzouli excel in their defensive contributions, while they both like to cross the ball, so they are clearly similar types of wingers who like to hug the touchline before cutting inside, while also working hard in their own half.

Therefore, if the La Masia graduate joins Leeds and lives up to his obvious potential, there seems no reason why he couldn't replicate Raphinha in the future.