It's rare you get many managers who completely change football for the better. Leeds United and Elland Road have had one of the greats in Marcelo Bielsa, a coach who has inspired perhaps the greatest we've ever seen in Pep Guardiola.

Coincidentally, it does seem to be within the English game that these revolutionary managers rear their heads. Of the last few decades, think Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, think Jose Mourinho, think Jurgen Klopp. Yeah, the Premier League has been a pretty special place.

All of them have their intricacies but Bielsa - despite his trophy record saying otherwise - should stand proud as one of the most iconic managers we've seen on these shores.

He was a lovely bloke, let's be honest, but some of his methods were bizarre. Naming the entire starting XI in your press conference? Yep, Bielsa did that. Ordering his team to concede a goal against Aston Villa? The former Leeds boss did that too.

It was a hell of a ride, wasn't it? It may have ended in the Argentine's sacking from his position in West Yorkshire but that promotion will never be forgotten. At long, long last, Leeds were finally dining at the top table again.

He's also made some pretty fine careers for those he tutored...

Leeds' best players under Marcelo Bielsa

Perhaps Bielsa's finest achievement at Leeds, promotion aside, was the rise of Kalvin Phillips.

The Leeds-born midfielder was an unsuspecting young prospect at the time, a player who no doubt had hopes of reaching England's top flight but would probably be condemned to the Championship.

Well, the Argentine coach put his faith in Phillips and turned him into one of the second-tiers best players.

Under Bielsa, the now 28-year-old made 131 appearances, scoring five times and registering eight assists. He was all-action, he was imperious, he was a fan favourite and that was largely thanks to Bielsa.

Bielsa's most used players @ Leeds Player Games played 1. Mateusz Klich 157 2. Jack Harrison 154 3. Stuart Dallas 143 4. Luke Ayling 137 5. Kalvin Phillips 131 6. Gjanni Alioski 126 7. Liam Cooper 118 8. Patrick Bamford 117 9. Tyler Roberts 107 10. Pablo Hernandez 94 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Whatever you think of Phillips now, prior to his move to Manchester City he was one of the most impressive holding midfielders in England, dominating in the centre of the park en route to the Euro 2020 final with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

There have been some others, though. Raphinha - who scored a famous hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League a few days ago - had a period of time with Bielsa, while the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich must be celebrated too. Players such as Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas deserve their flowers too.

But, there were some who perhaps left too early. Leeds lodged three unsuccessful bids for Ben White and as such, he only enjoyed one season under Bielsa.

Jack Clarke arguably left a bit too early too.

Jack Clarke's story after leaving Leeds

Shine in the Championship as a young individual and a Premier League move will come calling. Leeds found that out with three players this summer; Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray all moving on.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

Yet, back in the summer of 2019, it was Clarke who was earning his big move to the Premier League. Like Gray, he headed off to Spurs but this time the fee was smaller, joining in a £10m deal.

Since then, the young winger's career has been a case of trial and error. The 23-year-old never made the grade at Tottenham, featuring for the first team on just four occasions before Sunderland snapped him up.

It was in the North East where Clarke made a name for himself with some devastating performances for the Black Cats.

He scored 28 goals and supplied 23 assists before, like a host of Leeds players a few months ago, was poached by one of England's top clubs.

The York-born forward is now at Ipswich following a £15m move and despite not hitting the ground running in thrilling fashion, has delivered some impressive displays.

Clarke has just the one Premier League goal involvement to his name at the moment, supplying Liam Delap's opening goal against Aston Villa prior to the international break, but it was a piece of play that drew a remarkable comparison from Sky Sports' Alan Smith.

Looking at the young attacker's slicked-back hair, low socks and mazy dribbling ability, Smith remarked that he "has a bit of Grealish about him." Fine praise indeed considering the England star's lofty £100m valuation.

The way he assisted that goal was certainly Grealish-esque, keeping hold of the ball in a tight space, manoeuvring it in a similar way at the byline before cutting the ball back. The pre-assist for that goal? Well, it came from Phillips - funny how football works out, isn't it?

At the age of just 23, there is much more to come from Clarke and we can't wait to see how he performs at Ipswich throughout the rest of the season.