Leeds United have offered Adam Forshaw the chance to extend his stay at Elland Road, according to reports.

Is Adam Forshaw out of contract?

The Whites’ central midfielder has been a long-time servant in LS11 having first arrived from Middlesbrough back in 2018, but with the 31-year-old not getting any younger and suffering several long-term injuries, he’s started to fall out of favour.

The Elland Road veteran was handed just five starts in the Premier League last season across the reigns of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, so he’s significantly low down in the pecking order.

The Liverpool-born talent’s contract is currenlty going to expire tomorrow and he was all set to depart upon it’s conclusion having been named on the released list alongside Joel Robles, Will Brook & Stuart McKinstry, but it seems that club chiefs have had a late change of heart regarding his future in Yorkshire.

Have Leeds offered Forshaw fresh terms?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have “offered a new contract” to Forshaw in what they describe as a "U-turn". The Whites have “invited” the midfielder to link up with the squad for pre-season training and the two parties are “in talks” about the possibility of staying on the books ahead of the new season in the Championship.

The 49ers’ fresh offer has been tabled on “reduced terms” and it’s stated that he is now “weighing up his options” because he has “several other clubs” monitoring him.

Should the 49ers keep or sell Forshaw?

Leeds will know that Forshaw doesn’t contribute in the final third having posted zero goals or assists across all competitions last season, and whilst he won’t be a regular starter moving forward, he’s still a valuable asset to keep in the building should unforeseen circumstances occur.

The Wasserman client loves to get stuck in having won nine out of his 12 tackles during the previous campaign, not to mention he also recorded an 84.2% pass success rate which was higher than any other of his first-team peers.

Hailed a maestro that causes “all sorts of problems” with his pass selection by journalist Josh Bunting, the £20k-per-week earner provides the manager in charge with wonderful versatility with his ability to operate in all five positions in the centre of the park which is a great quality to possess.

Finally, Forshaw knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the required level having been part of the squad that achieved promotion back in 2019/20, so his experience will be vital to retain to help try and get out of the second tier at the first time of asking.