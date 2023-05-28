Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, on a day when they simply had to win.

Players at Elland Road were unsurprisingly booed off on a shocking end to a dreadful campaign, with Sam Allardyce's appointment doing little to stem the run of terrible results and schoolboy defending, as the Yorkshire outfit shipped 11 goals in just four games under the experienced Englishman.

While it will be difficult for Leeds fans to pick out any positives from a nightmare day at Elland Road, the performance of Adam Forshaw was a promising one on what was likely to be his final appearance at the club.

How did Forshaw play against Tottenham Hotspur?

The 31-year-old, who is out of contract next month, has spent much of the campaign sidelined through injury but showed his quality on a day when many Leeds players simply failed to show up.

As per Sofascore, the Englishman would earn a solid 7/10 rating for his performance, which was the joint-best of any Leeds player to feature in the game, with Georginio Rutter also earning a 7/10 from the bench after contributing the assist for Jack Harrison's second half goal.

The £20k-per-week asset saw plenty of the ball on Sunday afternoon, registering 93 touches and completing 54/62 passes, which was a dramatic increase on his season average of 18.4 passes per game.

The former Middlesbrough man also contributed four key passes, which again is a significant increase on his season average of 0.7 key passes per game, and suggests that he was the chief creator on Sunday afternoon from midfield.

He could hardly be blamed for Leeds' defensive woes against an inspired Harry Kane, as he also contributed two tackles and one interception, which suggests that he was one of few players to actually do their job on the final day.

It was no surprise therefore that during BT Sport's coverage of the game, Gary McAllister described him as Leeds' "best player" and suggested that he was the only one who had "stood up" for the Yorkshire outfit in the first half.

While Leeds' multi-million signings showed little to no fight, Forshaw was one who put his all into the game, and it may just make the incoming manager consider whether he is worth a new short-term deal this summer, as he can leave Elland Road tonight with his head held high.