Leeds United look set to allow Adam Forshaw to leave the club at the end of the season, with the club viewing it as too risky to offer him an extension, Football Insider reports.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Forshaw?

Forshaw has struggled with injury over recent years, problems which have continued during the current campaign. The 31-year-old last played for the Whites on New Year’s Eve against Newcastle United in the Premier League and only just returned to the bench in last weekend’s 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder was the club’s most expensive signing since the 2001/02 season when he moved to Elland Road from Middlesbrough in 2018 in a deal worth €5.1m (£4.5m). He is out of contract in a matter of months, although Leeds have an option to extend that by a further year through to 2024. However, it doesn't look as if they will be triggering that clause.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story he’s heard from Elland Road regarding Forshaw in the last 48 hours. He revealed that the Whites, and by extension, director of football Victor Orta, look set to let the player go at the end of the current campaign.

The report adds how Leeds ‘view it as too much of a risk to offer him a new deal when there is so much doubt surrounding his availability’, with Forshaw set to become a free agent as a result.

The right decision by Radrizzani and Leeds?

Allowing Forshaw to move on appears to be the right decision, especially as he has hit double figures for league appearances just once in the past four seasons due to various short and long-term injury issues.

The player shares the same agency as loanee Weston McKennie, and reports have suggested that Leeds won’t be making the American's move permanent at the end of the season.

Therefore, the club could find themselves with a real shortage of senior central midfield options, with Marc Roca and Tyler Adams the only two who could be left on the books.

It remains to be seen as to what division Leeds will be playing in next season, with Javi Gracia looking to guide the club to safety, however, Forshaw and McKennie departing could present a first-team opportunity to teenagers Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi.

The former of the two recently signed a professional contract at Elland Road while the latter joined from Manchester City over the summer and has been in and around the senior squad, so two exits could benefit the youngsters.