Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign a young player very early in the post-transfer window period, according to a new report.

The West Yorkshire side were very busy during the recent window in terms of incomings and outgoings, but that uncertainty hasn’t affected them on the pitch, as they have made a steady start to the new season.

Leeds United missed out on key signings

Leeds added eight new players to their squad over the course of the summer, with those additions including Joe Rodon returning to the club on a permanent basis. They also added Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Isaac Schmidt to their squad.

Leeds United's summer signings Joe Rodon Tottenham Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Jayden Bogle Sheff Utd Ao Tanaka F. Düsseldorf Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Alex Cairns Salford City Manor Solomon (Loan) Tottenham Joe Rothwell (Loan) Bournemouth

However, the Whites also lost some big players over the last few months, as Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all left the club to join teams in the Premier League.

Therefore, heading into the final day of the window, Leeds were still looking to do business, and one player they were looking to sign was Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The Whites made an offer that included a fee plus Joel Piroe going the other way, but the Blades rejected this offer as the club’s coaching staff wasn’t interested in a deal that involved Piroe, who wouldn’t fit into what they were looking for. This wasn’t the only bid the club made for Hamer, as they also saw an offer before this one was turned down by their Yorkshire rivals.

As well as looking at a late move for Hamer, Leeds had also reportedly agreed a deal worth £25 million to sign Martin Baturina from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. However, the deal didn’t materialise, as the midfielder refused to move to Elland Road, which meant Daniel Farke was unable to get one of his targets through the door. It is thought that the 21-year-old was not ready to swap his homeland for football in the English Championship, with him believing "it was not the best place for his football development".

But while these deals didn’t work out for Leeds, it appears they have all but got their hands on a new signing even though the transfer window has shut.

Leeds United agree early out-of-window deal

According to journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by Inside Futbol, Leeds United have agreed a pre-contract agreement with 16-year-old defender Leonard Ngenge. Leeds added to their defensive ranks towards the end of the transfer window by adding Schmidt, and the club have now secured another defensive signing - this time, a player for the future.

Ngenge has already been at the club, having had a trial with the Championship side, where he clearly caught the eye and impressed. The left-back has done enough to earn himself a contract, but he can’t join Leeds until he is 18 due to FIFA rules.

Leeds have successfully tied Ngenge to a contract at Elland Road, and once he turns 18, he will join the club’s youth team. The defender was also of interest to Swedish side Hammarby, but they also faced the same rules as Leeds.