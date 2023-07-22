Highlights

Leeds United have had to 'pivot' their interest in Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott and Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun due to being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who are Alex Scott and Folarin Balogun getting linked with this window?

Earlier this year, Leeds United held reported interest in Bristol City ace Scott and Arsenal striker Balogun when they still held hope of being able to cling on to their Premier League status.

Since then, it has been revealed by Football Insider that Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'closing in' on Scott and will submit another bid for his services following two declined offers this window, with the second proposal said to be worth £20 million.

The report states that the Guernsey-born man is valued at £25 million by his current employers. At the same time, Bournemouth are also keen to offer Scott a route to the English top flight; however, Wolves look to have the edge in proceedings just now.

In the case of Balogun, he is attracting attention from Italian giants Inter Milan, though his £50 million asking price has led the Italian giants to assess alternative options to bolster their striking department, according to The Evening Standard.

West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca has been earmarked as a potential arrival at San Siro and Roma are also in pursuit of the Italy international.

CBS Sports detail that Balogun is sought after by Premier League trio Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and West Ham United; nevertheless, Arsenal are not expected to rush into any prospective sale.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Leeds United moving for either player is now completely off the table due to their fall into the Sky Bet Championship.

Jacobs told FFC: "They've had to pivot, Leeds, that's the thing to say, because some of the players that they were looking at were with a view to staying in the Premier League. They wanted, for example, Bristol City's Alex Scott; they were even considering Balogun and now they've gone down, neither of those players are going to be a possibility."

Who have Leeds United turned their attentions towards?

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has begun work in recruiting bodies for the 2023/24 campaign and made his first signing of the summer earlier this week with the addition of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, as per BBC Sport.

Former Whites ace Sam Byram has returned to the club on a trial basis and has the chance to win a deal at Elland Road following his departure from Norwich City at the end of last term, according to Football Insider.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has detailed on Twitter that Leeds United are keen to add Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut to their ranks, stating: "Excl: Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days."

AC Milan striker Divock Origi has emerged as a slightly ambitious target, according to Sport Mediaset via Sport Witness, signifying that plenty is going on with regard to recruitment in the building at Elland Road just now.