Sam Allardyce has just two games left to save Leeds United's status in the Premier League and with tough games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to come, he will need to drum up something special to keep them up.

The vastly-experienced Englishman has already shown a willingness to try something different by starting Robin Koch in midfield and Rasmus Kristensen at centre-back but it has done little to improve Leeds' defensive woes, as they were perhaps lucky to only concede a combined four goals in games against two top-three teams in Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Naturally in a season where things haven't gone to plan, certain players become scapegoats for fans and one man who has seemingly been written off is summer signing Brenden Aaronson.

However, the 22-year-old's displays have not been as bad as people think, and he could prove to be an unlikely saviour for Allardyce in the final two games - if he opts to give him some first-team minutes.

Should Allardyce start Aaronson?

The USA international, who earns £45k-per-week, has made 34 appearances in the Premier League this season, mustering just one goal and three assists, with a disappointing 6.45 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Given Leeds spent around £25m to sign him from RB Salzburg last summer, you would have perhaps hoped for more from the young midfielder but it must also be remembered that it is his first season at this level, and he will no doubt have been hit hard by the exit of former manager and American compatriot Jesse Marsch.

It's been a disappointing season for more than a few members of Leeds' squad, which is why they are in the position that they're in but Aaronson can at least boast to be one of the most creative outlets at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old currently ranks second for key passes, second for dribbles and fourth for shots per game in Leeds' squad, which suggests that he can definitely offer Allardyce something from an attacking perspective.

The former Philadelphia Union star's only goal of the season came just in the third game against Chelsea. However, this emphasised just what he is capable of, as he closed down Edouard Mendy and tapped the ball in on the line.

His impressive work rate, which once saw him lauded as a "pressing machine" by The Athletic's Phil Hay, could be vital in the final two games of the season as Leeds look to cause problems for their opponents, both of whom could well have very little to play for.

With fellow midfielders Weston McKennie and Sam Greenwood failing to make much of an impression in the midfield against the Magpies, having completed just 17 passes between them, it must be time for Aaronson to get his first start under Allardyce.

If he can reproduce some of his early-season form and give Leeds an energy boost in the middle of the park, it could just be enough to keep them in the Premier League in what would be a bold and questionable call.