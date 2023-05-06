Sam Allardyce couldn't have asked for a tougher first game as Leeds United manager, as his side face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League's worst defence against its best attack suggests that there will only be one winner in Manchester, but Allardyce's arrival could inspire hope and bring a newfound stability to a leaky Leeds defence.

Opportunities to attack City will be rare, but if Allardyce can set his side up well and hit Pep Guardiola's side on the counter-attack, they could just cause an upset, as they did two seasons ago under Marcelo Bielsa - winning 2-1 at City despite going down to ten men.

Therefore, the 68-year-old manager should select his best counter-attacking threats at the Etihad, which surely means dropping Crysencio Summerville as the young winger continues to struggle for form at Leeds.

Should Summerville be dropped by Leeds?

Although the Dutch winger would enjoy a strong run of form in the build-up to the World Cup, notching four goals in four appearances, he has managed zero goals and two assists in 17 appearances since top-flight football resumed, which suggests that he shouldn't be anywhere near the starting side on current form.

After scoring in his fourth consecutive game in the 4-3 defeat against Spurs before Premier League football was paused due to the tournament in Qatar, Summerville earned a lot of praise from Michael Owen on the Premier League's coverage of the game.

He said (via Leeds News): "The ball is behind him. He takes one lovely touch with the outside of his foot, then another one to keep him away from the defender and finishes it brilliantly.

"This is a really hard chance. He’s behind the defender in many ways when he gets the ball. I mean, how he does that is really, really exceptional."

The injury concerns of Luis Sinisterra have perhaps meant that the former Feyenoord man has featured more than he would have done, but Allardyce's comments on Wilfried Gnonto prior to his arrival at Elland Road suggest that it is the Italian who will get the nod to start out wide.

If we compare Gnonto and Summerville's stats from the Premier League season thus far, it is apparent that the Italian offers more in the final third, as he has averaged more shots (1.1 vs 1), key passes (1 vs 0.6) and dribbles (1 vs 0.9) per game.

While they are both on the smaller side, Gnonto is much more built physically than Summerville and could cause problems down the left, whereas Summerville could be more easily bullied out of the game by the likes of John Stones or Kyle Walker, who could feature as a defensive-minded, physical right-back in Pep Guardiola's side.

Therefore, after a woeful run of form, Allardyce must surely consider ditching the £15k-per-week Summerville, as there is little to suggest that he can be the man to inspire the turnaround required to keep Leeds in the Premier League.