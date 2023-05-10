Leeds United were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League and now sit two points adrift of safety heading into the final three matches of the campaign.

Sam Allardyce faces Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the final month of the season and will need to pick up vital points to keep the club in the top-flight next term.

The experienced boss was defeated by the reigning champions in his first outing in the dugout and will have learned a lot about his new group of players throughout that clash.

Heading into the meeting with the Magpies next weekend, Allardyce must take note of Adam Forshaw's dismal performance last time out and brutally ditch the midfielder from the starting XI.

How did Adam Forshaw perform against Manchester City?

The ex-Middlesbrough battler lined up just ahead of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie and proved ineffective for the majority of the match.

As per Sofascore, Forshaw completed 11 passes in 80 minutes and lost four of his six individual duels, whilst also failing to complete a single dribble or provide a key pass for his teammates - recording a rating of 6.2.

The £20k-per-week dud has averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.50 across nine Premier League outings this season - failing to score or assist any goals - and has, therefore, proven on more than one occasion that he does not have the requisite quality to save the Whites from their potential relegation.

With experienced players, like the 31-year-old, not producing good enough performances on the pitch, it could be time for Allardyce to turn to some of the young gems at the club to come and save the day.

Who could replace Adam Forshaw?

Archie Gray, 17, was an unused substitute against City and is yet to make his senior bow for Leeds in spite of his impressive form at youth level and he could make the step up to take Forshaw's place in the starting XI.

He is an attacking midfielder who can also play as a number eight or in holding midfield and has caught the eye with his performances for the U21s - scoring two goals and providing five assists in 23 outings in the Premier League 2 since the start of last season.

Ex-Leeds boss Javi Gracia dubbed him "the future" of the club but the lack of quality displays from the senior players in front of him in the pecking order could result in him being needed in the present.

Goals win games and Gray has shown, at U21 level, that he has the ability to score and assist goals from a midfield position.

This could make him a valuable players heading into the final three games if he is able to translate that form over to the senior squad and that is why Allardyce must unleash the maestro ahead of Forshaw against Newcastle.