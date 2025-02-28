In their attempts to survive in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season, Leeds United spent big to try and maintain their top-flight status, having funds to spend after Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha's departures.

Georginio Rutter was signed for £35m during the January transfer window but was unable to prevent relegation, staying with the Whites as they dropped into the Championship.

The Frenchman would star under Daniel Farke, helping the side reach the play-off final, but he would depart in a £40m deal, joining Brighton with the club making a profit on their big-money investment.

Given their second-tier status, they’ve been restricted as to how much of the money received they can splash on new signings, potentially waiting to see if they