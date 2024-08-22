Whilst the recent focus has been on replacing both Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds United reportedly hold a concrete interest in signing a midfielder who could ease Daniel Farke's Glen Kamara blow.

Leeds transfer news

To say it's not been a great summer for Leeds would be quite an understatement. The Yorkshire club have seen almost every one of their star players head for the exit door amid Premier League interest, with Summerville and Rutter heading to West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion in between exits for Archie Gray and Kamara to Tottenham Hotspur and Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

In desperate need of attacking reinforcements, the Whites have reportedly turned their attention to the likes of Manuel Benson and Largie Ramazani. The former, of course, knows all about Championship promotion, having played a vital part in Burnley's success during the 2022/23 campaign. Since seeing his Clarets career reach somewhat of a crossroads, the winger could yet help Farke's side secure the same achievement.

Ramazani, meanwhile, looks set to arrive from Spanish side Almeria after Leeds agreed a deal worth €11.7m (£10m) to sign the 23-year-old winger.

As the winger arrives to replace Summerville, he could be joined by a midfield addition. According to Charlie Gordon of The Express, Leeds now have a concrete interest in midfielder Alvyn Sanches, whose valuation has reportedly been dropped to £3m from £4m by Swiss side Lausanne-Sport. Amid competition from Celtic, however, those in Yorkshire may have to act fast if they want to secure his signature.

Just 21 years old, Sanches has shown plenty of potential at Lausanne and may even emerge to become a surprise replacement for Kamara late on in the transfer window.

Sanches could replace Kamara

With the ability to play in an advanced role and a deeper central role, Sanches could be an ideal replacement for Kamara, if his output levels reached the next level. As things stand, he's certainly showing signs of that being the case, having scored twice in five games so far this season.

Rutter, of course, will be a difficult man to replicate after scoring eight goals and assisting as many as 16, but Sanches' potential is something that Leeds could take a gamble on if they want to kill two birds with one stone. Having sold Rutter for £40m, it could also represent wise business if those at Elland Road can land a replacement for Kamara for a deal worth just £3m in the next week or so.

Of course, however, there are a lot of stages left until the Swiss complete a move away from Lausanne, be that to Celtic, Leeds or elsewhere, but he's certainly one to keep an eye on in the late stages.