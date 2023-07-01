Following their recent return to the Championship, Leeds United will no doubt be fearing the worst with regard to the possible departures of their key men, with top-flight clubs likely to be circling in order to secure potential bargain deals this summer.

Those at Elland Road will likely be fearing that rivals Manchester United, in particular, are among those hoping to capitalise on their recent relegation, with Football Insider having claimed that the Red Devils are notably interested in United States international, Tyler Adams.

It would not be the first time that Leeds have seen a high-profile figure make the controversial switch to Old Trafford, with the likes of Alan Smith and Rio Ferdinand having followed that path in the Premier League era.

Perhaps the most infuriating sale to the Manchester outfit, however, will be that of Eric Cantona on a measly £1m deal back in 1992, with the Yorkshire side having willingly let the enigmatic Frenchman depart following their league title success the season prior.

That decision to sell the prolific forward ultimately proved something of a blunder as Cantona went on to become a cult hero at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring 70 goals and providing 56 assists in just 156 Premier League games over the next five years, winning four league titles in that time.

Having been stung by that memorable sale, it would no doubt be nice for the Whites to exact some revenge by raiding Erik ten Hag's side for a signing of their own this summer, having been linked with a loan swoop for Amad Diallo of late.

Should Leeds sign Amad?

As per The Mirror, Leeds could make a move for the Ivorian starlet amid the uncertainty surrounding Wilfried Gnonto's future at Elland Road, with Amad having returned to his parent club after spending last season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship.

Having previously joined the Red Devils on a £37m deal back in January 2021, the £29k-per-week sensation has thus far made just nine first-team appearances for the club to date, albeit while having showcased his undoubted class during that temporary stint at the Stadium of Light.

Once likened to Argentine icon, Lionel Messi by his former Atalanta teammate, Papu Gomez due to his quality in training, the 20-year-old has been tipped for big things in recent years, although finally began to fulfil that stellar potential while with the Black Cats.

The 5 foot 8 speedster was simply a "joy to witness" in the 2022/23 campaign - according to journalist Josh Bunting - having scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 39 Championship games, as Tony Mowbray's side narrowly missed out on promotion.

Such standout form has illustrated just why the four-cap gem is a "massive talent", as per Bunting, and also why he is destined to be a "future star" - in the words of Gomez - with it likely to represent a major coup if Leeds can tempt him into making a return to the second tier this summer.

With the Whites having seen Cantona go on to blossom at Man United, perhaps they can hand their rivals a taste of their own medicine by snapping up Diallo ahead of next season.