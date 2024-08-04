As the Championship's opening day nears, Leeds United are now reportedly among the suitors to sign a Premier League gem on loan who is attracting the interest of a Champions League club this summer.

Leeds transfer news

It's been a difficult summer at Elland Road since they suffered playoff heartbreak at the hands of Southampton. They've suffered the consequences for that promotion failure in the form of departures, with Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and, arguably most crucially, Crysencio Summerville all heading for the exit door. The latter recently sealed a move to West Ham United to leave a gaping hole in Daniel Farke's attack.

Meanwhile, Gray swapped Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur in a move that broke Leeds' heart and, like Summerville, left Farke with quite the hole to fill. With a matter of weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, however, reports suggest that those in Yorkshire could yet welcome a midfield replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are among the suitors to sign Bobby Clark on loan from Liverpool this summer alongside the likes of Norwich City, Sheffield United and Coventry City. The midfielder would be an impressive coup for the 49er Enterprises, given that former coach Pep Lijnders has also been linked with a swoop to sign his former youngster for new club Red Bull Salzburg, who have been told that they will have to pay £12m to sign the 19-year-old this summer.

Playing his part in Liverpool's famous Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last season alongside several other academy stars, Clark may now get the chance to step into first-team football every week, courtesy of a loan move.

"Great" Clark could follow Elliott path

It wasn't so long ago that Harvey Elliott was thriving on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. These days, he is a Liverpool regular and a player of increasing importance, however, to represent the path that Clark could now follow.

Leeds could make sense too, with their Premier League ambition creating quite the environment to learn from in England's second tier. Praised for his "great performance" for Liverpool's first-team by Bence Bocsak last season, Clark now needs regular senior minutes.

The Yorkshire club will have to fend off interest from Champions League side Salzburg and a man who knows Clark all too well in Lijnders, but the previous success of Elliott and others in the Championship may well see Liverpool keep their youngster in English football this season.