Throughout the Roman Abramovich tenure, the number of players that Chelsea used to loan reached unthinkable numbers.

At its peak in 2019, the Blues had a staggering 41 players out on loan as the club was accused of stockpiling youngsters and abusing the system.

One man who was out on loan that year and has been a continuous victim of this strange strategy is Ethan Ampadu.

The Welshman joined Chelsea back in 2017 but only managed 12 appearances for the senior team across all competitions in six years. This included four different loan spells as Ampadu’s development has likely been stalled by this criminal lack of direction.

However, in Mauricio Pochettino’s attempt to streamline the squad, Ampadu has been given definitive guidance on his future and recently completed a £7m move to Leeds United.

Upon his arrival at Elland Road, the defender outlined his admiration for Daniel Farke, saying: “When I spoke with the boss, as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me.

“He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

“That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

It finally signals an exciting new chapter for the 22-year-old, who now has the possibility of becoming a regular for a team on a long-term basis.

What can Ethan Ampadu bring to Leeds United?

Ampadu, who has been described as “versatile” by Rob Page, has played around 88 games as a centre-back and another 44 as a defensive midfielder, as per Transfermarkt.

It is clear to see why, as he possesses the ideal profile to excel in either position. This is demonstrated by his rank within the best 20% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, as well as the top 12% for blocks and tackles per 90.

The 6 foot gem’s ideal combination of incisive forward-thinking passing and defensive reading of the game makes him a well-accomplished asset, which has drawn the highest of praise…

Back in 2017 after making his Wales debut, then-manager Chris Coleman likened the 44-cap international to Rio Ferdinand. The former coach felt he could use the six-time Premier League winner as inspiration, by either playing in midfield or defence.

Coleman said: “He's capable of playing both [positions].

"His frame, athleticism, and understanding of the game, he's a great communicator for someone so young. So at the moment it's a tough one to call.

"He could end up playing holding midfielder or as a centre-back.

"He's got a long way to go before you can liken him to someone like Rio Ferdinand but I remember him coming on at West Ham in midfield, he gravitated into a centre-back.

"Probably, in the last 20 years, Rio has been the best centre-back in the Premier League.

"Your modern-day centre-backs start play and you need to be confident in possession. He's [Ampadu] a good communicator and a good all-round player."

Whilst Ampadu still has a tremendously long way to go to even remotely reach Ferdinand’s heights, this move could be perfect to ignite his potential and fulfil Coleman’s analysis. The 49ers may have struck gold early on in their first coup.