Fresh from the international break, Leeds United and Daniel Farke have reportedly set their sights on signing an international forward who appears to be at the very top of his game.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are once again gunning for Championship promotion and this time, they'll be desperate to avoid the heartbreak of the play-offs. If this weekend goes well, then Farke's side could find themselves sitting top of the league and on course to avoid the treacherous course towards Wembley and instead seal an automatic place in the Premier League.

Against Swansea City, it will be a case of picking up where they left off too, having defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-0 before the international break to well and truly climb back into the early promotion race.

The January transfer window could still make all the difference, however. Just over a month away from the winter window, Leeds have already been linked with moves for the likes of James McAtee. The Manchester City midfielder has struggled for game time and could yet follow in the footsteps of Cole Palmer by reaching his potential elsewhere.

The Premier League winner isn't the only attacking boost that the Yorkshire club have been linked with, either. According to Ecuardor's Mercado Futbol EC, via Sport Witness, Leeds and Farke are now interested in signing Alan Minda from Cercle Brugge.

The forward is at the top of his game - as reflected by his Transfermarkt value, which is at its highest-ever point at €6m (£5m) - and is now a regular international for Ecuador.

With the ability to play on either wing or as a second striker, Minda could quickly emerge to hand Farke a versatile option capable of competing against the likes of Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James for the rest of the campaign.

"Sensible" Minda is one to watch

At just 21 years old, Minda has transitioned into life in European football fairly seamlessly, scoring eight goals and assisting a further seven in the last campaign, before notching two goals and four assists so far this season. Given the plethora of South American talent in the Premier League these days too, there's no doubt that Minda is one to watch.

Dubbed "sensible" by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, now would be an ideal time for Leeds to make their move for the Cercle Brugge star.

As for Leeds' current attacking options too, Farke could certainly do with an alternative option to struggling players like Solomon. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee is yet to make an impact at Elland Road and looks destined to become a case of what might have been.

The arrival of Minda could all but end the winger's place in Farke's side and pave the way for an alternative option to make the impact that many believed Solomon was capable of.