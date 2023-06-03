Leeds United may feel they would be taking a 'risk' by appointing Andoni Iraola as their new manager at Elland Road, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Andoni Iraola?

As per Radio Marca via Estadio Deportivo, Iraola is expected to leave Rayo Vallecano at the end of this season and is said to have a number of options on the table as he assesses his next move.

The report states that Leeds United, Sevilla and Villarreal are beginning to 'rub their hands together' as the 40-year-old may be available for a new venture as he believes he has achieved all he can at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Last week, the Whites were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship unceremoniously following a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur amid fan protests directed towards owner Andrea Radrizzani who was not present at the affair, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones isn't sure that Leeds United would go down the route of hiring Iraola, who plays an exciting 4-2-3-1 style, as they try to regain promotion to the Premier League in 2023/24.

Jones told FFC: "I think that trying somebody from abroad might be seen as a risk. Victor Orta was perhaps the guy that liked to take a risk. I'm not sure the people left over will be as willing given the state that find themselves in now."

Who else has been linked to the Leeds United manager role

Phil Hay of The Athletic has stated that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers may come into consideration as a candidate, but that doesn't seem to likely now.

The Daily Mail report that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is another name that has been mentioned in connection with the job; however, he also has admirers at Leicester City, who will also play in the Sky Bet Championship in 2023/24.

Football Insider have also claimed that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is a name that the Whites have 'continuously shown an interest' in; however, the prospects of that happening look to be extremely unlikely.

Whoever is in charge of Leeds United will have a difficult job on their hands as they look to rebuild a fragmented squad and try to win promotion to the top flight.