One of Leeds United’s summer signings has already caused a dispute in the football club, according to a recent report.

The Whites were a busy side during the summer, as they made several changes in personnel to put together a squad that is capable of returning to the Premier League. As things stand, the additions have made a good impact, as they are unbeaten in their first four Championship games.

Leeds United eye post-window deal

Leeds added eight players to their squad over the course of the summer transfer window, with players like Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, and Manor Solomon all arriving. As well as the incomings, the Yorkshire side also shipped out 19 players, some of whom included big-name departures.

Leeds United's summer signings Joe Rodon Tottenham Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Jayden Bogle Sheff Utd Ao Tanaka F. Düsseldorf Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Alex Cairns Salford City Manor Solomon (Loan) Tottenham Joe Rothwell (Loan) Bournemouth

But while the window is now closed in England, it was reported on Monday that the Whites have agreed an early post-window transfer, one in which they will see them sign Leonard Ngenge on a pre-contract agreement. The defender is 16 years old and has already been spending time at Leeds’ training ground, as he’s been on trial recently.

Ngenge is said to have caught the eye while on trial, and Leeds have decided to offer him a contract, but he can’t join the club until he turns 18, due to FIFA rules. Once he turns 18, the defender will join Leeds’ youth team, and he will hope he can do enough to get a chance in the first team one day.

Leeds’ new signing causes dispute

According to Rheinische Post, related by Sport Witness, Ao Tanaka, who joined Leeds towards the end of the transfer window, was never “the first choice” for the club. The report claims that the Yorkshire hierarchy decided to go for the player after they missed out on other targets, and that hasn’t pleased manager Daniel Farke, with a disagreement emerging between the manager and Leeds' higher ups over the deal.

Tanaka had less than a year left to run on his contract at Fortuna Düsseldorf, and with him refusing to sign a new contract, the German side decided to cash in on him when Leeds came calling, signing a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined Fortuna Düsseldorf in July 2022, and during his time with the club, he scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists in 95 appearances. The midfielder, who can operate in a defensive midfield role as well as an attacking one, was a key figure as the German side reached the Bundesliga 2 play-offs last season, but it sounds like he has some work to do to get himself in Farke's good books at Elland Road.