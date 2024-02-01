The January transfer window is due to slam shut later this evening and it has been confirmed that there is one player who will not be turned up to sign for Leeds United.

Latest Leeds transfer news

Daniel Farke's side is soon set to be bolstered by the addition of Connor Roberts on loan from Premier League side Burnley, with the finishing touches being put on the deal - as per Phil Hay.

However, one of the Welshman's teammates, who had been linked with a move to Elland Road, will not be joining him in Yorkshire as the Whites are not attempting to complete a deal for Manuel Benson.

A swoop for the talented Belgian wizard is 'not on the menu' for Leeds before the deadline passes, according to Yorkshire Evening Press reporter Graham Smyth.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are now making a late deadline day blunder as Benson has the quality to come in as a big upgrade on Wilfried Gnonto to improve the depth of the squad.

Wilfried Gnonto's struggles this season

Farke has primarily utilised the Italy international off the bench on the right flank but he has not been able to provide consistent quality on the pitch.

Gnonto has made 21 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with 14 of those coming as a substitute, and has contributed with one goal and one assist.

The 20-year-old whiz does, however, rank within the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers for progressive carries (6.16) per 90, but the youngster has not produced enough in the final third to go along with his progressive play on the ball.

Whereas, Benson has proven himself to be a terrific Championship attacker who can provide goal contributions on a regular basis without being a consistent starter.

Benson's Burnley brilliance

The 26-year-old forward played a crucial role in Burnley's title-winning team during the 2022/23 campaign as he made a big impact off the bench.

Benson only started 14 of his 33 league appearances for the Clarets but that did not stop him from being a difference-maker for Vincent Kompany on many occasions, as you can see in the table below.

22/23 Championship Manuel Benson (via Sofascore) Appearances 33 Starts 14 Goals 11 Assists Three Big chances created Four

As you can see from those statistics, the winger, who had reportedly been a target for Leeds last month, does not need to be in the starting XI week-in-week-out to contribute with goals and assists.

The Belgian magician ranked within the top 1% of Championship attacking midfielders and wingers for non-penalty goals (0.66) per 90, and the top 1% for progressive carries (7.13) per 90.

This shows that Benson has the dribbling ability to carry his team up the pitch at an exceptional rate, like Gnonto, and has the quality in front of goal to win matches by finding the back of the net.

Therefore, Farke and Leeds are enduring a late deadline day howler by not swooping for the gem, who is reportedly in talks with Sunderland, who would come in as a big upgrade on the Italian winger, who has not showcased consistent end product in front of goal in the way that Benson did for Burnley in the Championship.