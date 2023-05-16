Leeds United are one of several Premier League sides said to be interested in appointing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot this summer, and the Dutchman could be the next Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Arne Slot?

In a recent profile piece for The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Leeds were all name-checked as potential destinations for the 44-year-old, who has built on his impressive reputation by leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season.

Of course, it would be difficult to imagine Slot swapping Champions League football for the Championship next season, so there is a huge reliance on Sam Allardyce keeping the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, if they are going to attract such a promising young manager to Elland Road ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It is easy to see why so many Premier League sides are interested in Slot, given his impressive transformation of De club aan de Maas in just two years with the club.

Having averaged a hugely impressive 1.93 points per game during his time at AZ Alkmaar, the Dutchman would earn a move to Feyenoord in 2021 and has since averaged 2.14 points per game at De Kuip, winning 64 of his 99 games in charge thus far.

As well as comfortably winning the league this season, with the title wrapped up with last weekend's win over Go Ahead Eagles, he also led Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final in 2022, where his side narrowly lost out to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot clearly knows how to win games, and his reputation as an attacking coach, which has seen Feyenoord smash in 78 goals in just 32 league games, suggests that he could be the true heir to Bielsa at Leeds.

Could Slot be the next Bielsa?

Although Bielsa looked to be taking Leeds down in 2022, neither Jesse Marsch nor Javi Gracia have proven themselves to be adequate long-term replacements for the legendary Argentine.

The American just about kept them in the division last term but the fact Gracia was dismissed after a matter of games said it all about his quality in the dug out.

Allardyce is the epitome of a short-term appointment at Elland Road and regardless of his results in the final two games of the campaign, it is hard to see him still being in Yorkshire when the 2023/24 season rolls around.

Bielsa did take Leeds to the Championship title and excelled in his first season in the Premier League, earning a ninth-placed finish with his brand of attacking no-fear football.

Slot could bring that attacking mantra back to Elland Road, as Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan suggested to talkSPORT earlier this year.

He said: “He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

This appointment may seem like an unrealistic one given Leeds' current predicament but if Andrea Radrizzani is keen to establish Leeds back in the top half of the Premier League table then he needs to hope Allardyce can work his magic and then aim high when looking for a long-term replacement.