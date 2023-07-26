Leeds United are keeping tabs on BSC Young Boys defender Aurele Amenda as they weigh up whether to bring him to Elland Road, according to fresh reports.

Who is Aurele Amenda?

Amenda is naturally a centre-back and academy graduate of the Swiss Super League outfit having progressed his way up through the various youth ranks to be handed a chance in the first-team fold where he’s so far registered a total of 26 senior appearances under the leadership of Raphael Wicky.

The Switzerland U21s international still has another two years to run on his contract in his homeland, but having impressed during performances since making the step up to the highest level, his displays appear to have caught the eye of Daniel Farke and the 49ers at Elland Road.

The German boss will likely have to enter the market for reinforcements in the 19-year-old’s position as a result of Robin Koch having joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan, not to mention that Max Wober is close to joining Borussia Monchengladbach, and the teenager could be the candidate to make the trip to Yorkshire.

Are Leeds signing Aurele Amenda?

According to The Daily Mail's Transfer Confidential, Leeds have been "checking on" Amenda as the hierarchy consider making a swoop ahead of the 2023/24 Championship term. The LS11 outfit are expected to "seek" a replacement for Wober, who was left out of the club's latest pre-season friendly amid his transfer situation, and have highlighted the centre-back as a potential suitable successor.

Behind the scenes, it's additionally stated that a new sporting director is wanted to work alongside the recently appointed technical director Gretar Steinsson, so the club are obviously planning a complete overhaul both on and off the pitch as they aim to get back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

How good is Aurele Amenda?

Leeds will know that Amenda only being 19 years of age means he’d be more of a signing for the long-term future of the club, but he’s already shown glimpses of what he’s capable of, and therefore may have a hugely bright and promising future ahead of him.

The Young Boys centre-back, who’s sponsored by Adidas, stands at 6 foot 4 and has been dubbed “complete and dominant” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig so he clearly holds a very strong physical presence when it comes to battling for the ball with his opponent.

The Biel/Bienne native, however, can also have just as much of a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having scored a total of 13 goals in 104 appearances since the start of his career, although none of his goals have come at senior level, highlighting the threat he poses in the final third when it comes to set pieces.

Furthermore, Amenda has started to make a real name for himself on the international stage having represented Switzerland at the UEFA European U21s Championship so his talent is there for everyone to see, something which supporters may soon be able to witness for themselves first-hand should he link up with the Whites, and it looks as if a deal could be one to watch.