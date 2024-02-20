Leeds United enjoyed a relatively quiet January transfer window as they were able to keep hold of their top talents and move on some players on the fringes of the squad.

Djed Spence was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur, having spent the first half of the season on loan from the Premier League side, and Luke Ayling was allowed to join Middlesbrough.

The Whites then swooped to bring in experienced right-back Connor Roberts, who won the Championship last season, on loan from Burnley on deadline day.

They kept the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Archie Gray, and are now fighting to secure automatic promotion to the top-flight.

Daniel Farke, however, did attempt to complete a second signing to bolster his options at the top end of the pitch, according to a report that came out after the window.

Leeds United's search for a new winger

According to Turkish outlet Takvim last week, Leeds made a bid to sign Besiktas forwards Milot Rashica to add to their arsenal of weapons on the flanks.

Sport Witness covered the report and inferred that the offer was made during the recent January transfer window, as it was claimed that the approach was made 'recently'.

Takvim claimed that the Whites put €7m (£6m) on the table for the Kosovo international as Farke attempted to snap him up from the Super Lig outfit.

It also stated that Besiktas rejected the bid as they did not want to part ways with the winger, who they signed from Championship side Norwich City last summer, as they view him as an important player that is pivotal to their potential success.

They added that Rashica also turned down Leeds' approach as he is happy in Turkey and was not interested in securing a move away from the club. The exciting forward is said to be eyeing a title challenge for the 'new season' with the Turkish giants, which is why he did not want to made the move to Elland Road.

This failed swoop may have been a blessing in disguise as it could have been a January gaffe from Farke and Leeds, as the former Werder Bremen star would not have been an upgrade on their current options on the flank - including Daniel James.

Milot Rashica's time in England

Interestingly, the then-24-year-old was signed by the German head coach for Norwich in the summer of 2021 ahead of their Premier League campaign.

Farke claimed that the rapid flanker could provide "outstanding" quality at the top end of the pitch for his side, following their promotion from the Championship the previous season.

Unfortunately, Rashica, who was described as a "threat" by journalist Connor Southwell, could not live up to that hype as he struggled to step up to the quality of the Premier League, with a return of one goal and two assists in 31 appearances during the 2021/22 term - including 25 starts.

He then played four times in the Championship at the start of the 2022/23 campaign under Dean Smith, who had replaced Farke during the previous season, and contributed with zero goals and one assist.

Turkish giants Galatasaray then swooped to secure his signature on loan for the rest of that season, and he caught the eye with solid performances out wide.

Rashica's time in Turkey so far

The 27-year-old whiz made 26 appearances in the Super Lig last term and chipped in with four goals, six assists, and eight 'big chances' created for his side.

He also completed 0.9 dribbles per game with a success rate of 48%, which shows that the forward attempted to drive his team up the pitch with mixed success.

His form for Galatasaray convinced rivals Besiktas to sign him on a permanent deal last summer, and the ex-Norwich winger has enjoyed a decent first season with his new club so far.

Rashica has produced four goals, from 2.49 xG, and two assists, from 3.43 xA, across 19 appearances in the Super Lig during the 2023/24 campaign.

This means that the Kosovo international is currently averaging a goal or an assist every 3.17 matches on average for Besiktas since his move from the Canaries ahead of this season.

These statistics, throughout his time in England and Turkey, suggest that Farke would have made a blunder by signing him for Leeds, as he is a worse winger than current Whites forward James.

Daniel James' Championship brilliance this season

The Wales international has been in impressive form throughout the 2023/24 campaign so far, since returning to Yorkshire from a loan with Fulham last season.

He has been ruthless in front of goal with an eye-catching return of ten goals from an xG of 7.50, which shows that James has rarely missed an opportunity to find the back of the net.

The former Manchester United speedster has also registered six assists for his teammates from an xA of 5.50, which shows that his fellow attackers have finished off the chances that he has created with a reasonable level of efficiency.

With an outstanding contribution of 16 goals and assists combined in 29 Championship appearances for the Whites, James has averaged a goal or an assist every 1.81 matches under Farke this term.

Dan James vs attacking midfielders & wingers (via FBref) 23/24 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.47) Top 8% Assists (0.28) Top 10% Expected Assisted Goals (0.28) Top 8% Shot-creating actions (3.58) Top 37% Progressive carries (4.70) Top 13%

As you can see in the table above, he currently ranks very highly in a number of key attacking metrics among his positional peers in the second tier.

James has been a fantastic performer in the final third for Leeds with a greater level of production, in terms of goals and assists, than Rashica has managed in recent seasons for Besitkas, Galatasaray, and Norwich.

Meanwhile, Gnonto has also racked up five goals and one assist in his last five appearances for the Whites in all competitions, which shows that the manager already has strong depth in that area of the pitch.

Therefore, it would have been a howler from Leeds to splash out £6m on Rashica when his statistics in over the last few years suggest that he would have been a downgrade on their current options on the wing.