A Leeds United player who earns £70,000 a week is wanted by two clubs ahead of the January transfer window opening, and he could leave after talks with Daniel Farke.

Leeds United transfer rumours

January could be a busy month for the Whites, as manager Farke is surely going to want to freshen his side up ahead of the second half of the season, where he will hope it ends with them being promoted to the Premier League.

One player who could be heading to Elland Road in the New Year is Louie Barry. The forward has been sensational in League One this season on loan at Stockport County, and it looks as though parent club Aston Villa are set to recall him in January and then loan him out to a Championship team. Leeds are among the teams interested but face a battle to win the race, as Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are also chasing his signature.

The Yorkshire side are also among the teams interested in signing Ben Godfrey from Atalanta. The centre-back’s move to Italy hasn’t quite worked out, and he could soon be returning to England. Leeds are interested in signing Godfrey, as Farke has worked with the player before at Norwich City, but any deal weighs on them securing promotion to the top flight; therefore, they could miss out on the transfer if a Premier League club makes a move next month.

£70k-p/w Leeds player wanted by two new clubs in January

While incomings will be on Farke’s mind, he may also have to deal with an exit, as according to TEAMtalk, Leeds’ Patrick Bamford is wanted by Genoa and Wrexham in January and an exit could happen.

Bamford, who earns £70,000 a week at Elland Road, has been at Leeds since 2018 but has played eight times for the Whites in the league this season, failing to start any of those games.

Despite his injury troubles, both Genoa and Wrexham are interested in signing the experienced forward in the New Year. Both teams are keeping an eye on his situation, but Farke is keen to have depth to his attacking options, and that makes a move in January for Bamford more difficult, but it hasn’t been ruled out.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds stats Apps 196 Goals 60 Assists 22

The 31-year-old is said to be considering his future options ahead of the transfer window opening and has spoken to the Leeds boss about his lack of playing time. Bamford is currently behind Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order, and if promotion to the Premier League is sealed, his game time could decrease even more.

Farke still sees Bamford as an “important” part of the team, but this report states that a move away in 2025 is “realistic,” as he is under contract until 2026, but an exit will depend on whether Leeds can bring in a replacement.