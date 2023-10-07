As is the way in the Championship, the games continue to come thick and fast for Leeds United, with the Yorkshire giants back in action at home to Bristol City this afternoon, just days after seeing off Queen's Park Rangers at Elland Road.

The Whites moved back into the playoff spots after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Gareth Ainsworth's side, with an early goal from Crysencio Summerville ultimately proving enough for three points, despite a far-from-free-flowing performance from the hosts.

Following an outing in which Daniel Farke's men had to "properly grind it out" in the second half after failing to click into gear - as per The Athletic's Phil Hay - the former Norwich City boss may look to tweak his starting lineup later today for the visit of the Robins.

What changes will Leeds make vs Bristol City?

A potential conundrum that Farke may need to consider is the use of Joel Piroe in an unorthodox number ten berth, as the summer signing "didn't have his best day" last time out after being hooked on the hour mark, in the words of his manager.

While still the club's leading scorer this season with four league goals, the former Swansea City man has not always looked particularly comfortable lining up behind Georginio Rutter, with Leeds Live's Beren Cross writing that it was 'another game where it didn't stick for the Dutchman'.

With that in mind, it may be wise for the German tactician to consider shaking things up in the attacking ranks by bringing Patrick Bamford back into the fold, with the one-cap England international having produced a lively cameo off the bench in midweek.

Will Patrick Bamford start vs Bristol?

While hilariously branded "a diving cheat" by one commentator for his role in Asmir Begovic's sending off on Wednesday night, that late impact showcased just what Bamford can bring to the side, as he cleverly drew a foul from the charging goalkeeper.

On what was just his second appearance of the season so far, the injury-plagued marksman produced a 'promising cameo' - according to Cross - as he notably recorded one key pass and one shot on target in that 25-minute outing.

The 30-year-old will be hoping he can get back to the level of player who scored 17 Premier League goals during the 2020/21 campaign, having since recorded just six top-flight goals across the last two seasons combined.

Previously dubbed an "exceptional" and "rare" talent by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp amid his prolific form following Leeds' return to the top tier, the former Middlesbrough man was also crucial in firing the club to promotion prior to that, netting 16 times in the second tier in 2019/20.

If the elegant asset - who has 51 goals to his name in 153 games for the Yorkshire side to his name - can replicate such heroics then there is no reason why Farke's men can't secure a swift promotion, with having a fit and firing Bamford undoubtedly a real asset.

Patrick Bamford's favourite career opponents Club Games Goals Assists Aston Villa 11 6 1 Wigan 6 6 1 Cardiff 8 5 1 Ipswich 6 5 0 Fulham 9 4 2 Millwall 8 4 1 Blackburn 5 4 1

Stats via Transfermarkt

With the striker now in need of a first start of the campaign to get some minutes in the legs, there appears to be no better time than against today's opponents, having regularly proven a thorn in the side of those at Ashton Gate.

Having met Bristol on six occasions throughout his career, the £70k-per-week goal machine has netted three times to date, with two of those coming for Leeds back in 2019 during Marcelo Bielsa's time at the helm.

Perhaps Bamford can yet again prove something of a difference-maker this time around....