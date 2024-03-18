Leeds United head into the international break at the top of the Championship table after their 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites moved above Leicester City in the rankings, as the Foxes were in FA Cup action against Chelsea, but have now played one more game than their rivals.

Daniel Farke's side are averaging 2.1 points per game in the second tier. This would see them finish the season with a staggering 99 points if they continue that average across the final eight matches.

Wilfried Gnonto opened the scoring against Millwall with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box during the first half, before Dan James made sure of the three points with a composed finish off the bench.

Gnonto scored, Georginio Rutter assisted both goals, and Crysencio Summerville created five chances during the game to ensure that they remain undroppable within the starting lineup.

However, centre-forward Patrick Bamford struggled throughout the match and has now made himself droppable as his poor display could open the door for Mateo Joseph or Joel Piroe to come in, having been on a fantastic run of form prior to Sunday's clash.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds form in 2024

The former England international had made 13 appearances for the Whites in all competitions since the turn of the year before the game against Millwall.

In those 13 outings, Bamford plundered an eye-catching eight goals and two assists. He had produced seven goals and one assist in nine Championship starts in that period.

That superb run of form came after he had made 16 appearances as a substitute without getting on the scoresheet in the second tier during the first half of the season. The low point of his campaign came during that run of cameos as he missed a penalty off the bench in a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City.

Bamford worked his way into the starting XI at the start of this year and had not looked back with his sublime run of eight goal contributions in nine league starts for the Whites, which is a return of one goal or assist every 1.13 starts on average.

He appeared to be undroppable with that level of production in the final third. However, his poor performance against Millwall may have just made him droppable ahead of the clash with Watford after the international break.

Patrick Bamford's stats against Millwall

The 30-year-old marksman was selected, once again, to lead the line for Leeds as they had the chance to move to the top of the division on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Whites leapfrogged Leicester in spite of Bamford's performance against Neil Harris' side, rather than because of his display.

Patrick Bamford Against Leicester Minutes played 89 Shots on target 0 Big chances missed 1 Duels won 3/9 Dribbles completed 0/2 Key passes 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the experienced attacker was a no-show at the top end of the pitch as he failed to create a chance for his teammates or work the goalkeeper with a shot in 89 minutes on the pitch.

He was also beaten in 67% (6/9) of his physical duels throughout the clash at Elland Road, which suggests that Millwall's players were - simply - too strong for him.

The former Chelsea academy graduate, who made just nine passes in total, was handed a rating of 6/10 by LeedsLive's Beren Cross, who stated that the attacker went 'quiet' as the match went on.

He did have a huge opportunity to make an impact on the game during the first half as he closed down a poor backpass to the last-man and appeared to be clean through on goal.

However, his touch did not allow him to create separation from the defender and he was forced to play a pass to Gnonto, who looked to be clear through against the goalkeeper, but the pass was overhit and the Italy international was then too wide to get a shot away.

Thankfully, Leeds went on to win the match in the end but that moment could have cost the Whites on another day, which is why Bamford's position in the team may not be as nailed on as it was ahead of the game.

The former Middlesbrough star may now be sweating on his pace in the starting XI as Joseph and Piroe are both viable alternatives to come in and lead the line with Rutter behind them.

Leeds United's Bamford alternatives

Firstly, last summer's signing from Championship rivals Swansea - Piroe - would be the obvious and experienced option to come in and start upfront.

The Dutch marksman has produced 11 goals and two assists in 28 league starts so far this season, after a return of 19 goals in 43 second tier outings for the Swans during the 2022/23 campaign.

These statistics show that the left-footed whiz is a proven goalscorer in the Championship, having scored goals at an impressive rate for two clubs at that level, and that is why he would be a fine replacement for Bamford, should Farke decide to drop him from the starting lineup against Watford.

However, Joseph could also come in and lead the line as a wildcard alternative. The academy graduate is yet to start a league game, or score a goal in the division, but his performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup suggests that there is more to come from him.

Mateo Joseph Against Chelsea Minutes played 90 Sofascore rating 8.0 Goals 2 Key passes 2 Pass accuracy 81% Dribbles completed 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 20-year-old centre-forward, who qualifies to play for Spain or England at international level, produced a fantastic display against a Premier League side.

He scored the first two goals of his senior career against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, with a composed early right-footed finish and a clever header at the back post in the second half.

Therefore, the quality is there for him to make a big impact in the final third but he has not been provided with the opportunity to showcase his skills from the start in a league game.

Whether or not Farke will drop Bamford to unleash Joseph or Piroe against Watford remains to be seen. However, the English striker's poor display against Millwall has opened the door to it being a possibility.