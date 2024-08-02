With just eight days until the campaign gets underway, Leeds United are reportedly battling both Sheffield United and Burnley to sign a Premier League gem for Daniel Farke.

Leeds transfer news

Having already lost Glen Kamara and Archie Gray, Leeds could be left with it all to do by the time their campaign gets underway, with Crysencio Summerville also set to join West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Suddenly without three key men, it's no surprise that the Whites have been linked with attacking reinforcements as of late.

Losing Summerville is a particularly big blow for those at Elland Road, but the potential arrival of a Premier League gem would almost instantly ease any concerns in Yorkshire.

According to a new update from Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Leeds are battling Burnley and Sheffield United to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace this summer. The young winger impressed on loan at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign, before showing glimpses of his quality in cameos at Selhurst Park last season. Now, in pursuit of a starting place, he could complete another loan move.

After such a standout season in League One at Charlton, a move to the Championship would certainly make sense for Rak-Sakyi, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds will win the race for his signature.

"Remarkable" Rak-Sakyi could help fill Summerville void

Replacing Summerville will be no easy task, but signing Rak-Sakyi could certainly help fill the gap in attacking quality that the Dutchman would undoubtedly leave behind. The young winger is full of potential but may still struggle to gain crucial minutes at Palace next season, making a loan move his best option as things stand.

Scoring 15 goals and assisting a further eight in League One for Charlton, the 21-year-old needs the chance to step into a better level in the form of the Championship, particularly after the praise of former boss Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson previously told Palace's official website: "He's dealt with it [stepping up] very well. For such a young man he's shown a remarkable maturity and a remarkable sangfroid.

“Coming into a group of senior players that he’s probably only watched from the terraces before, you wouldn’t notice that with his performances in the training sessions where he’s really taken the responsibility that he’s capable of taking.

"Everyone’s taken to him and been appreciative of him and what he can do so it’s nice we’ve been able to have him with us in a situation where a vacancy has occurred because we’ve had enough senior players out of our squad to not be able to fill our 20-man quota."