Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke was backed by the board in the summer transfer window last year as they allowed to make a host of new signings.

Some of his additions, including the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, and Joe Rodon, have turned out to be fantastic additions to the squad.

Ampadu, who was named in the Championship Team of the Season, has been one of the standout signings since his permanent move from Chelsea last summer.

However, the German boss did not hit the mark with every piece of business made during that window. Djed Spence arrived on loan before being sent back to Tottenham Hotspur in January, whilst Jaidon Anthony has failed to make an impact on the pitch this season.

Why Leeds signed Jaidon Anthony

The Whites snapped the winger up on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth last summer, after he had played a season in the top-flight with the Cherries.

Anthony arrived at Elland Road off the back of a return of three goals and one assist in 30 Premier League games for his parent club during the 2022/23 campaign.

21/22 Championship Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) Appearances 45 Goals 8 Assists 7 Big chances created 18 Key passes per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the English whiz had previously caught the eye in the Championship during Bournemouth's promotion-winning season the previous year.

He had showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals with 26 goals scored and 'big chances' created combined in 45 league outings.

Leeds have been rinsed by Jaidon Anthony

Unfortunately, Leeds have not seen the best of the 24-year-old star this season as he has flopped at Elland Road, enduring a rough season on the pitch so far.

Per Capology, the Whites are paying his £25k-per-week wages during his loan spell and that money is being sent down the drain, due to his lack of impact on the field.

Staggeringly, Anthony has played even fewer minutes (503) in the Championship than veteran defender Liam Cooper (707), despite the Scottish defender having made just 15 appearances so far.

18 players have played more minutes than the Cherries loanee in the league for Farke, which illustrates how sparingly he has been utilised this term.

Anthony has started just two league games for Leeds and been brought on as a substitute in a further 29 matches. In that time, he has slightly underperformed in front of goal with one strike from 1.7 xG.

The right-footed flop has also failed to register a single assist and has not created a single 'big chance' for his teammates in his 31 Championship outings.

Ultimately, the Bournemouth whiz has not done enough on the pitch to justify the £25k-per-week that Leeds are supposedly paying to have him on loan.

He has not contributed too much in the way of attacking quality in the Championship and has been rarely used by Farke, playing even less than a centre-back - Cooper - who has been a back-up to a natural defensive midfielder - Ampadu.

Therefore, the Yorkshire-based side have been rinsed by the £25k-per-week loan flop so far this season, and it may take some surprise heroics in the remainder of the play-offs this month for his time at the club to be remembered as a success.