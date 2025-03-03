49ers Enterprises are trying to sign one of Celtic's star players for Leeds United on the cheap while they progress in their deal to complete a majority takeover at Rangers.

Leeds suffer double injury blow while 49ers pursue new takeover

Leeds’ title hopes suffered a slight dent over the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. Ahead of that game with the Baggies, Daniel Farke confirmed a significant injury blow for the Whites, as midfielder Ethan Ampadu is “definitely out for a few weeks” and surgery could possibly be required.

"It's a bit of a complicated situation. Surgery would have meant that he would have been out for the rest of the season, but after a few consultations, we have decided to try and go the conservative route. There's a good chance that if the rehab programme works in the proper way, that this will be successful, but it would still mean that he's definitely out for a few weeks.

"Normally, we'd expect him to be out for four to six weeks, so it means we won't see him back in team training this side of the international break.