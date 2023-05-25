Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is attracting interest from Spanish side Real Betis, who have been in contact over a possible summer transfer.

What’s the latest Leeds exit news?

The Whites are in real danger of being relegated from the Premier League this weekend, with the Elland Road outfit having just a 3% chance of survival.

Anything less than a victory over Tottenham would see Leeds drop back down to the Championship, with Phil Hay stating that every player at the club will have their salary reduced by 50% if the Whites are relegated.

That includes Roca, and it appears as if the £50k-p/w midfielder may have a clause in his contract that could see him depart for a set fee, 12 months after joining from Bayern Munich.

According to reports in Spain, Real Betis have made Roca, who Conor McGilligan slammed as “embarrassing” against Liverpool last month, their top midfield target this summer. The report adds that contact is already underway with the player’s representatives, with Leeds looking to recoup the €12m fee they paid for the Spaniard last year.

However, they add that “Roca's contract stipulates that Leeds would receive a smaller amount of a sale in the event of relegation”.

Who else could leave Leeds this summer?

Roca, Leeds' 14th best performer this season, as per WhoScored, may not be the only player to leave Yorkshire this summer, with Leeds set for an extremely busy summer regardless of what division they find themselves in.

A takeover involving the 49ers Enterprises from Andrea Radrizzani is gathering pace, according to Hay, whereas a new director of football and manager will also be on the agenda.

The reliable reporter stated that Weston McKennie is certain to return to Juventus, whereas Illan Meslier and Robin Koch could also depart alongside Luis Sinisterra. Jack Harrison’s new deal also includes a relegation release clause and Rodrigo will be into the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, meaning the attacking pair could also depart.

Leeds do want to keep hold of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto, though, but it looks certain to be a manic few months off the pitch, and a return to the Championship would see the club have around 12 weeks to get everything in place.