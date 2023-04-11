Leeds United have been embroiled in their fair share of transfer sagas throughout the last couple of years.

Whether it's Michel Cuisance's alleged failed medical or Jean-Kevin Augustin's remarkable tail of woe, Victor Orta has often been left with egg on his face.

What happened with Leeds and Jean-Kevin Augustin?

The latter is perhaps the most notable saga, with the Frenchman arriving in the final days of the January window in 2020 on a loan deal.

The deal included an option to buy of £18m, but that would become an obligation if Leeds secured promotion from the Championship.

They duly did, but come the start of the new Premier League campaign, Augustin wasn't at the club.

The Whites had refused to cough up the sum required, a decision that left RB Leipzig enraged.

It caused a huge dispute among both clubs with Leeds losing a case in the court of arbitration with a £15m settlement being reached.

However, in fresh news, Leeds have now been ordered by FIFA to pay the player a whopping £24.5m for breach of contract.

The move ended up being somewhat of a farce, particularly when you consider that the striker only actually played 48 minutes of football for the Yorkshire club during an injury-hit spell.

That said, there has been poorer business since, notably the club-record purchase of Giorginio Rutter at a time when Leeds arguably needed experience, and the deal to sign Daniel James.

How much did Leeds sign Dan James for?

The saga surrounding James is arguably equally as crazy as Augustin's, with Marcelo Bielsa and co having chased the Welshman for a number of years.

Back in 2019, James famously nearly signed for the Elland Road outfit, as he was spotted at the stadium after embarking on media duties at what he thought was his new club.

It was the dying embers of the transfer window but as Leeds tried to wrap up the paperwork, his team at the time, Swansea City, never answered the phone.

Just a few months later, James remarkably ended up a Manchester United player but after scoring just nine times in 74 outings, was shipped away once more.

His destination this time was Leeds as Bielsa and co finally concluded a deal for a sum of £25m in the summer of 2021.

Clearly a player the famous Argentine admired greatly, it was a deal that simply hasn't worked out for either party, with James notably being dubbed "awful" by journalist Tom Dutton for his displays.

That is a rather apt assessment of the £50k-per-week speedster who has only found the net four times in 40 appearances for the club.

So poor has his spell been that he's now on loan at Fulham where his record is equally bad having beaten the 'keeper on two occasions in 18 outings.

As such, Leeds stand very little chance of recouping anywhere near the fee they paid in 2021, with this deal set to end poorly for everyone involved.

There was a sense of romanticism when the Wales international finally arrived at Thorp Arch but he will leave arguably as a flop. Considering the vast sum of money they shelled out, and the saga that had played out two years prior to his move, there is a case to suggest that this is up there, or even worse than the move for Augustin.

Indeed, it was certainly not worth two to three years' worth of work trying to bring him to west Yorkshire.