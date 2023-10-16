Leeds United have enjoyed a strong return to life in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Daniel Farke's side are currently fifth and competing for a play-off spot after 11 matches as they attempt to make an instant return to the top-flight.

The signing of Joel Piroe has been a crucial piece of business for the Whites, on current evidence, as the Dutch marksman has hit the ground running with five goals since his move to Elland Road.

However, a former Leeds player has outscored the former Swansea star, and the rest of the Leeds squad, in the Championship this season - Jack Clarke.

When did Leeds sell Jack Clarke?

Tottenham Hotspur swooped to sign the then-18-year-old from the club for a reported fee of £10m ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, after his breakthrough year under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine head coach and former sporting director Victor Orta opted to cash in on the talented teenager, who failed to make the grade at Spurs over the subsequent years.

Clarke only made four first-team appearances for the Premier League club in all competitions and was unable to contribute with a single goal or assist.

Where is Jack Clarke now?

The English youngster currently plays for Sunderland in the Championship, since his permanent move to the Stadium of Light in 2022, and is thriving at this level.

Clarke has racked up an outstanding seven goals in 11 league matches for the Black Cats so far this season, which means that he is the joint-top scorer in the division as it stands.

Statistic Jack Clarke for Sunderland Appearances 50 Goals 11 Assists 14 Clarke's 2022/23 season in all competitions (via Transfermarkt)

The 22-year-old whiz was described as "unplayable" by journalist Josh Bunting earlier this year and that is backed up by his superb attacking contributions.

He has created 2.1 chances per match and no Leeds player has managed more than 2.5 per game, whilst none of Farke's stars have produced more than two key passes per clash and scored more than two goals.

How has Piroe performed this season?

Piroe, who was signed from Swansea for more than £10m this summer, has scored five goals and registered 0.5 key passes per outing across 11 Championship starts for the Whites.

The 24-year-old finisher, who has been playing in a number ten role behind Georginio Rutter, is the club's top-scorer and has proven himself to be a reliable option at the top end of the pitch for Farke since his move to Yorkshire earlier this year.

However, Clarke has been in phenomenal form at this level for Sunderland, who are one place above Leeds in the table, with his impressive ability to both score goals and create chances at an exceptional rate.

The young English wizard has been one of the outstanding talents within the division, as evidenced by his place at the top of the scoring charts so far, and it may leave some Leeds supporters wondering what could have been.

It is a shame that the Elland Road faithful did not get to enjoy the 5 foot 11 gem's development at the club. Instead, they have had to watch on from afar as Bielsa's 2019 sale has become an 'unplayable' Championship star.