YouTuber Conor McGilligan slammed the Leeds United board's recruitment as the Tyler Adams injury may leave them short of quality.

What's the latest on Tyler Adams and his Leeds injury?

It sounds as though the club's midfielder is set to miss a notable chunk, if not the entirety, of the remained of the Premier League season.

Indeed, with just 11 games to go and caught in the midst of a relegation battle, the USMNT star has been forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury (via The Athletic).

As a result, this could propel someone like Adam Forshaw back into first-team action when he hasn't played under new coach Javi Gracia so far.

While reacting to it all on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan slammed the board was not "recruiting" well enough in past transfer windows.

He said: “It stinks of, once again, Leeds not recruiting the right profiles to combat something like this.

"And this is what we're discussing at the start of the season. Leeds United do not have the profiles to replace someone like Patrick Bamford. They don't have the profile to replace someone like Tyler Adams.

"The closest player you get to Tyler Adams is Adam Forshaw, and what does that say? Forshaw is never fit.

"Is he good enough? That's a question for you guys to answer. I have my own opinion on that. But overall, this is a big blow for Leeds United."

Who will play for Leeds with Tyler Adams injured?

Adams – who earns a reported £55,000-per-week wage – has been fairly vital to Leeds so far this term, starting every (24) league games possible when fit.

The same cannot be said of Forshaw. Indeed the 31-year-old is yet to play in 2023 having featured just five times in the division this term – for a total of 157 minutes.

Gracia does have a few alternatives, though. Indeed, both Weston McKennie and Marc Roca can play in the middle of the park. However, it could be argued Leeds are otherwise short of natural replacements in that part of the pitch, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Sam Greenwood and even Robin Koch possible options.

And McGilligan clearly feels as though Forshaw is the "closest player" player to Adams and so if they don't want to mix things up too much, perhaps the forgotten man will come back into the picture – although he's not expected to be fit to play this weekend against Arsenal, anyway.