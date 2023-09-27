With Daniel Farke now at the helm at Leeds United, the German tactician has been tasked with trying to clear the mess that was made under the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia before him, with the Championship side needing some renewed stability if they are to push for promotion this season.

It would also appear that the former Norwich City boss is seeking to assemble a squad in his own image, rather than that of cult hero, Marcelo Bielsa, with the likes of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Robin Koch - all of whom were signed under the enigmatic Argentine - having departed over the summer.

Despite the 68-year-old's god-like status in Yorkshire, after guiding the club to a long-awaited promotion in 2019/20, that is not to suggest that the current Uruguay boss didn't also make his fair share of errors during his time in charge - such as the addition of midfield flop, Mateusz Bogusz.

Why did Leeds sign Mateusz Bogusz?

The promising Polish playmaker was snapped up by the Whites back in January 2019, with the then-teenager having joined from Ruch Chorzow, for whom he had previously made 33 appearances in all competitions despite his relative youth.

With five goals to his name for his previous employers, the 5 foot 9 starlet clearly had real potential to succeed at Elland Road, having also been included in Bielsa's pre-season plans later that year at the age of just 17.

Speaking at the time, compatriot Mateusz Klich heaped praise on the emerging talent, having even joked that Bogusz could prove to be even better than himself for both club and country:

“Yeah, we talk. When he trains with us I always try to help him It’s not like I can give him any advice because he’s 17 and going to probably be better than me! If he needs anything, I am here for him. I’m very curious about him because he looks like a good player.”

Such a statement from a player who scored 24 goals and contributed 21 assists in 195 games for Leeds in all competitions is a sign of just how highly-regarded Bogusz was at the time, albeit with the former Poland U21 international having since failed to build on that early promise.

Where is Mateusz Bogusz now?

Still just 22, the Leeds dud finally departed Elland Road earlier this year in order to join MLS outfit, LAFC, having followed Klich - who currently plies his trade for DC United - in having made the move across the pond.

That recent departure had come after Bogusz had made just three first-team appearances for the Yorkshire side over the previous four years, having never been able to force his way into Bielsa's senior set-up.

The £4m-rated asset did spend much of his time at the club out on loan in Spain at Logrones and Ibiza - notably scoring six goals in 46 games for the latter - although there was little suggestion that he could truly flourish at the elite level.

Now in America, Bogusz has made a solid start to life in Los Angeles after contributing four goals and five assists in just 32 games for his current side, with the ageing Klich, for instance, also racking up nine goal contributions in 33 outings for Wayne Rooney's DC side.

Although the younger man still has time on his side to forge a successful career for himself, it is fair to say that his time at Leeds did not quite plan - while he certainly did not prove to be better than Klich by any means.