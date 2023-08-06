Highlights

Leeds United have an 'opportunity' to sign Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this window as he does not have a future at Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Brandon Williams moving to Leeds United?

According to The Independent, Leeds United are keen on bringing Williams to Elland Road this window as Daniel Farke eyes an immediate return to the Premier League.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag would prefer all departures from Old Trafford this summer to occur on a permanent basis so he can invest profits back into his squad.

Williams has indicated in a recent interview with Manchester United's official website while on their tour of the United States that he is enjoying his return to fitness, stating: "It’s my first pre-season in three years. The other pre-seasons, I’ve been injured, so I’ve come back hungry and I’m enjoying the tour and enjoying getting to know the new players coming in as well."

Last term, Williams, who was hailed as "unbelievable" by Dan James, made just one appearance for Manchester United in a five-minute cameo against Burnley in the EFL Cup and saw his chances of first-team involvement curtailed due to various injury problems.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are comfortably in front of Williams in the pecking order at Old Trafford and that doesn't look like changing any time soon.

Now into his last year at Manchester United, Williams pockets a wage of £65,000 per week and is unlikely to have a future at the club moving forward, journalist Jacobs has indicated to Football FanCast.

Jacobs told FFC: "There is an opportunity here for Leeds United and Manchester United certainly won't stand in Williams' way should the right offer materialise that will help him develop and progress in his football career. It doesn't look like his long-term future, or even short-term future is going to be at Manchester United."

What next for Leeds United?

Wales international Ethan Ampadu and goalkeeper Karl Darlow are officially Leeds United players, though there could be further arrivals still to come in Yorkshire between now and the end of the transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have turned their attention towards Coventry City playmaker Gustavo Hamer as they step up their hunt for a new midfielder.

Hamer is into the final year of his contract at Coventry City, which in turn has put several suitors on alert with regards to his potential availability.

The same outlet also report that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is on the Whites' radar as the window drags on; however, the Jacks are believed to be holding out for a fee of between £15-20 million for the Dutchman.

Anderlecht striker Francis Amuzu is available for a fee of around £4.3 million and has attracted interest from Leeds United, Luton Town and OGC Nice in recent times, according to Voetbal Nieuws.