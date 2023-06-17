Leeds United have had an eventful time of things over the last few weeks and will now be glad they can focus on rebuilding for next season where they will compete in the Sky Bet Championship.

From Premier League relegation, 49Ers Enterprises finally completing their takeover of the club and Sam Allardyce departing from the Whites leaving them needing a new manager, there is plenty of situations to be resolved at Elland Road ahead of the new term.

Several of Leeds United's players have also been linked with a move away from the club, which could mean their starting lineup in 2023/24 forms a very different complexion to the side that eventually dropped into the English second-tier in the campaign just gone.

One man who has been mooted to have interest in his services is Jack Harrison, who has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa, as per talkSPORT.

What's the latest on Jack Harrison and Leeds United?

The talkSPORT report states that Harrison is believed to have a relegation release clause in his Leeds United contract, which could enable him to leave for a cut-price fee in the transfer window.

Leeds United are also in the hunt for a new manager and Phil Hay, who is a journalist for The Athletic, has detailed on Twitter that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Norwich City coach Daniel Farke are in contention for the role, stating: "Trying to wrap up manager process this week. Rodgers they really want but not easy to persuade. Farke impressed initial discussions. DOF/players? Won't develop until after they sort head coach."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones thinks that appointing someone in the ilk of Rodgers could have helped to persuade Harrison to stay at Elland Road despite being in the Sky Bet Championship. Jones stated: "If you're looking at a manager like Rodgers, then the profile of that manager definitely makes you think twice as a player before you walk out because you're thinking more, if they've come here, then they obviously think that we're getting back to the Premier League quickly pretty sharp or they wouldn't risk their reputation on it."

Harrison enjoyed a commendable 2022/23 campaign for Leeds United despite their relegation, netting six goals and laying on ten assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The £90k-a-week ace also managed to average around 1.5 key passes per fixture during the season in the Premier League, showing his intuition and ability to be a key part of chance creation when given a platform to do so, according to WhoScored.

As per FBRef, Harrison's inventiveness is further evidenced in the fact that he successfully performed 114 shot-creating actions in the English top-flight over the course of the term just gone, which is something Rodgers could definitely look to tap into should he be appointed as Leeds United boss.

Rodgers is a known admirer of Harrison and even tried to sign him for Leicester City back in January this year while in charge of the Foxes; however, their £20 million bid for his services was rebuffed by Leeds United, as per Leicester Mercury.

One of the 50-year-old coach's main qualities is his ability to man manage and he was lauded as an "unbelievable manager" by West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who spoke on The Footballer's Football Podcast earlier this year regarding the Irishman.

A common theme of Rodgers' stints at clubs is his ability to significantly improve what he inherits, especially with wide players and the likes of Raheem Sterling at Liverpool, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair at Celtic are living proof of that, as they all raised their game significantly under his guidance and produced impressive goal contribution tallies.

Whether Rodgers could have achieved the same feat with Harrison remains to be seen as he is also embroiled in talks with Scottish champions Celtic over a potential return to Parkhead which looks to be on the cards; nevertheless, you would imagine that he would be keen to maximize Harrison's abilities should he instead arrive at Elland Road.