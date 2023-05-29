Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League means that the club must now turn their focus to finding a manager capable of bouncing back in the Championship next season.

Burnley are perhaps the prime example of a club dropping to the second tier and potentially returning a much stronger outfit, with the Clarets a completely different side under the highly-rated Vincent Kompany, as he led them to the Championship title at the first time of asking.

Manager links will be rife throughout the summer but Andrea Radrizzani needs to act quickly if he wants to seal an instant return to the top flight, in order to give the new man in the dugout plenty of time to implement his ideas and have his say on the summer transfer window business.

One man who has been touted as a potential option for the Yorkshire outfit in recent weeks is former Leicester City and Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.

Could Leeds appoint Brendan Rodgers?

In a recent article for The Athletic, Phil Hay discussed some of the managers Leeds could look to appoint this summer, with Sam Allardyce's interim spell coming to an end following the game against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

He wrote: "Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want."

Although things would end badly for Rodgers at the King Power Stadium, he did average 1.59 points per game during his time with the Foxes, during which time they won the FA Cup and played in the Europa League.

He also delivered seven trophies during his time at Celtic and narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2013/14 campaign, so he has plenty of experience managing at the top of a league.

The 50-year-old, who prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, enjoyed spells with Reading and Watford but arguably first made a name for himself with Swansea City in the Championship and hasn't returned to the second tier since, but could provide plenty of experience and a winning mentality at Elland Road as Leeds look to seal an instant return.

Following his sacking at Leicester, Rodgers was dubbed "unbelievable" by Michail Antonio, while Kolo Toure called him "invaluable," so he is clearly held in high regard by his former players.

If Radrizzani can bring him to Elland Road and allow him to make the sort of signings which will turn Leeds into a top Championship outfit, then an instant return to the top flight could certainly be on the cards.