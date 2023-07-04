Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson is on the “verge” of completing a loan move to Union Berlin, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

When did Brenden Aaronson join Leeds?

The Whites’ attacking midfielder only arrived at Elland Road last summer from RB Salzburg and was a regular feature during his debut season in LS11, making 28 starts across the reigns of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and most recently Sam Allardyce.

Being a fairly new recruit, the 22-year-old’s contract doesn’t expire for another four years, but after suffering relegation to the Championship, the 49ers will be aware that they could lose several of their prized assets during the ongoing window.

In Yorkshire, Illan Meslier, Jack Harrison and Robin Koch to name a few are just some of the first-team seniors that have been heavily linked with an exit as they will no doubt want to join a club back in the top-flight or overseas rather than staying put in the second tier.

The United States international had been attracting interest from Premier League side Fulham, who The Daily Mail report made an approach to see whether they could accquire his services, but if the following update is to be believed, he’s instead chosen to complete a temporary switch to Germany.

Is Aaronson leaving Leeds?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg revealed that Leeds are set to lose Aaronson who is closing in on a loan move to the Bundesliga to join Union Berlin ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“Yes, Brenden Aaronson is on verge to join @fcunion - confirmed. First call: @mcgrathmike. Details: One year loan without an option to buy. No medical yet. Last paperworks have to be finalised."

Are the 49ers right to let go of Aaronson?

Leeds will know that Aaronson could have contributed more to efforts in the final third having recorded just three assists and one goal in the top-flight last season, but his work rate was obvious and that’s such an important attribute to have in the second tier, so the 49ers could be making a mistake by letting the attacking midfielder go.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £45k-per-week, recorded a total of 41 shots and whipped 72 crosses out to his fellow teammates, both statistics being the third-highest total in his squad, as per FBRef, so he’s always looking to create moments of quality for his peers even if he can't get himself on the scoresheet.

The Medford native, who has “immense” control on the ball according to journalist Josh Bunting, also brings wonderful versatility to the side having operated in four different positions during his opening campaign in Yorkshire, including everywhere across the frontline alongside his usual role, which is yet another useful attribute to have in the building.

Leeds won’t yet know who their new manager will want to include as part of his long-term plans, but Aaronson is definitely a player that had a positive impact on the team last season so he will be a miss should he secure an imminent departure.