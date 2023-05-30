Leeds United have opened negotiations to bring Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel to the Championship, according to reports.

Who is Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Osayi-Samuel is a Nigerian international who currently plays his football in the Super Lig having joined Jorge Jesus’ side back in 2021 where he’s since clocked up 98 appearances to date, but the younger years of his career were spent in England.

The Turkish outfit’s versatile right-sided player is an academy graduate of Blackpool having worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of the first-team before moving onto new pastures to join Queens Park Rangers, as per Transfermarkt, and a return to his former country could be on the cards.

At Elland Road, a number of players will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window could be the club's final opportunity to cash in prized assets, even more so since relegation occurred, so replacements are likely to be needed which is where the 25-year-old comes into play.

Are Leeds signing Osayi-Samuel?

According to A Spor (via Sport Witness), Leeds and Bournemouth are both “in the picture” to sign Osayi-Samuel ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Yellow Canaries have “decided to evaluate” offers over the summer and it’s stated that the Whites and the Cherries have already “started negotiations” having “contacted” his representative.

Fenerbahce will “approve the sale” of Osayi-Samuel, should they receive a “suitable offer” of €10m (£8m), and the report claims that the player “wants” to stage his comeback in England.

Should Leeds recruit Osayi-Samuel?

QPR’s former manager Mark Warburton hailed Osayi-Samuel as a player that “terrifies defenders” during their time together at Loftus Road, but having managed to record only one assist all season, he could be a risky signing by Leeds.

The Europa League participant ranks as Fenerbahce’s 17th worst-performing defensive player where he’s averaging just 0.8 tackles per game so is even weak in the natural aspect of his play, not to mention that he’s also listed 22nd overall with a match rating of 6.49, via WhoScored.

Osayi-Samuel, who plays alongside former Leeds man Ezgjan Alioski, has only been handed ten starts by Jesus this season with 12 of his appearances in the Super Lig having seen him brought off the bench, so he’s clearly not seen as good enough to nail down a consistent place in the starting XI, and if he can’t perform to the standard needed at Fenerbahce, he may not at Leeds, who are desperate for quality players to get them back up to the Premier League.