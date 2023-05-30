Leeds United are in a state of turmoil following their relegation to the Championship, with current chairman Andrea Radrizzani seeking a way out of the club as he attempts to buy Serie A club Sampdoria.

The Yorkshire outfit need stability if they are to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking so need new owners as soon as possible, especially in a summer which is likely to see significant player turnover.

Big-name players are unlikely to want to return to the second tier, with Jack Harrison one man who is already being lined up for a Premier League move this summer.

The English winger looks unlikely to remain at Elland Road given he was one of the better players at Leeds this season, notching five goals and seven assists with a 6.72 average rating from WhoScored which saw him ranked as the second-best performer in the squad.

However, Leeds could arguably find a dream replacement for the former Manchester City man in Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days.

Would Osayi-Samuel be a good signing for Leeds?

According to Turkish news outlet A Spor, both Leeds and Bournemouth are keen on recruiting the 25-year-old winger this summer and have already contacted his agent about a potential move.

The report claims that Fenerbahce will approve the sale of the Nigeria international if they receive a suitable offer of around €10m (£9m), which could represent an affordable price for Leeds should they see an exodus of first-team players in the upcoming window.

Since joining from QPR in 2021, he has gone on to make 98 appearances, in which he has contributed three goals and seven assists, which seems a low tally except he has featured mainly as a right wing-back for the Turkish giants.

However, he has proven himself as a quality winger in the Championship in the past, notching five goals and nine assists for QPR in the 2019/20 campaign, with the vast majority of his career appearances coming as a right-midfielder or right-winger.

Former manager Mark Warburton would laud the speedy winger as "outstanding" after a superb performance against Cardiff City in 2020, while also complimenting his "blistering pace."

Leeds will need to recruit a strong dribbler to replace Harrison should he depart, as no player at Elland Road registered more dribbles per game (1.3) in the Premier League this season, and Osayi-Samuel could certainly fulfil that role given he registered the exact same number in the Europa League this term.

A quick, versatile dribbler with experience in the Championship could be exactly what Leeds need next season if they want to ensure an instant return to the top flight, so they should definitely look at bringing Osayi-Samuel to Elland Road.