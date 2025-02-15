Leeds United are currently gunning to secure promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking after they fell short in the play-offs last season.

Daniel Farke's men finished third in the Championship before losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley, which left them vulnerable to losing their star players in the summer transfer window.

The Whites had so many impressive talents at their disposal, as shown in the clips below, as Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter caught the eye at the top end of the pitch.

Ultimately, Rutter completed a move to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion, Glen Kamara left to join Rennes in France, Archie Gray signed for Tottenham Hotspur, and Crysencio Summerville signed for West Ham United.

The Dutch winger won the Championship Player of the Year award and his form convinced the Hammers to splash out a fee in excess of £25m, including add-ons, to secure his services last summer.