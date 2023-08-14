Highlights

Leeds United are “one of the clubs” in the race to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this summer, and a reliable journalist has revealed when to expect developments on a potential move.

Where was Cameron Archer born?

Archer was originally born in Walsall and has been at Villa Park since his childhood days having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2021, but having only ever made 13 senior appearances, he’s spent most of his career out on the road.

The England youth international has carried out three development loans since bursting onto the scene, the first at Solihull Moors, the second at Preston North End and the third and most recent being last season at Middlesbrough, and it sounds like he could now be heading for a permanent exit despite still having four years remaining on his contract.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that the Midlands outfit are “open” to selling the 21-year-old as a result of strong interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Michael Carrick’s side once again, but if the following update is to be believed, Daniel Farke has entered the race with the aim of bringing him to Elland Road.

Are Leeds signing Cameron Archer?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs delivered an update on Archer’s future at Aston Villa and name-checked Leeds as a team firmly in the running to secure his signature. He said:

“With Archer, what's interesting is that he's been made for sale now. So there is an opportunity to do that deal. He's had a couple of good loan spells in the Championship including with Middlesbrough and now, Aston Villa are willing to let him go. I think that he put himself in the shop window with I believe, a couple of goals and an assist at the under 21 Euros for England.

"He also scored plenty of goals, he got into double figures for Middlesbrough last season and I think that was only in about 20-odd appearances and he added several assists on top of that. So that can be one to watch because Aston Villa are now prepared to sell him. Leeds are one of the clubs no doubt Middlesbrough are another. So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window."

How many goals has Cameron Archer scored?

At Middlesbrough last season, Archer posted a remarkable 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 23 appearances, with this form having seen him hailed “incredibly prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Leeds.

Villa’s £20k-per-week earner also has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline so he would be a great option for Farke to have in the building, not only in terms of being able to cover for injuries in other roles but additionally if the boss ever wanted to switch up his team selection to have multiple top players out on the pitch together.

Furthermore, the centre-forward shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Karl Darlow, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line.

The Whites have also been heavily linked with a swoop for Everton striker Tom Cannon, but with the need for attacking reinforcements strong, Archer could be following in the formerly mentioned player’s footsteps to walk through the doors as a pair before September 1st.