The January transfer window officially slammed shut on Monday night and Leeds United went through the winter market without splashing any cash on new recruits.

Ultimately, they decided that there were no available players who suited what they wanted, or any players who could come in to realistically improve the playing squad.

Daniel Farke has an incredibly strong group at the moment, as evidenced by their place at the top of the Championship table, and they showcased that with a 7-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

The Whites ran riot at Elland Road to smash the Bluebirds and ensure that they remained at the top of the table, with Sheffield United, Burnley, and Sunderland in hot pursuit.

Leeds are once again back in action in the second tier this evening as they prepare to travel to the CBS Arena to take on Frank Lampard's Coventry City side.

The last time the two teams met was back in September, when Mark Robins was in charge of the Sky Blues, and it was a comfortable win for Farke's men on the day.

What happened when Leeds last beat Coventry

The West Yorkshire outfit secured a 3-0 win over Coventry when they clashed at Elland Road earlier this season, in what was a fairly routine afternoon for Leeds.

Robins' side ended the match with just 0.41 xG and zero 'big chances' created, despite having 52% of the ball, which shows that they struggled to break down the Whites defence.

Meanwhile, Leeds created 1.66 xG and two 'big chances', with eight shots on target in total, and that allowed them to stroll to the victory on the day.