Leeds United will hope they can string together a positive sequence of results this January to mount pressure again on the Championship top two, Daniel Farke's men falling short of the automatic promotion spots recently.

Defeats on the road to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion to close out December stick out as poor results looking back, the Whites seven points off second in the league as a result with Southampton even leapfrogging the patchy West Yorkshire side in the process.

Leeds did get back on course with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City to start 2024, but Farke will still be eager to add more bodies to his promotion-chasing side to give the Whites a slight edge over their promotion rivals in the Championship.

Championship Top Scorers Club Games Goals Assists Sammie Szmodics Blackburn 25 16 3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 26 13 9 Morgan Whittaker Plymouth 26 13 5 Crysencio Summerville Leeds 23 12 6 Jack Clarke Sunderland 26 12 2 Jonathan Rowe Norwich 24 10 2

The Whites might well have missed out on landing Fabio Carvalho - the dynamic Liverpool midfielder opting to join Hull City over Farke's men who had targeted him - but that snub can be quickly forgotten if Leeds sign this equally as skilful midfield option this January.

Leeds transfer latest - David Brooks

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook disclosed in late December that both Leeds and Southampton were waiting with bated breath over the possibility of signing AFC Bournemouth attacker David Brooks this January.

The conclusion of the Carvalho transfer saga has potentially made both clubs even more anxious over who Brooks could select to join.

In a recent post on social media, Crook further opened up about the fact Russell Martin is now itching for Brooks to join the Saints as a result of the Carvalho deal falling through for the South Coast club.

Leeds won't let another potential incoming pass them by however, the 26-year-old winger a player they simply can't give up on with the Welshman offering more strength in depth and allowing Leeds to have another attacker - alongside Georginio Rutter - who can dazzle opponents with ease.

David Brooks' record in the Championship

At Championship level in the past, Brooks has shown his capabilities as a feared attacker for defenders to keep under control.

Making 69 appearances in the second tier to date across his career, the Welshman has 20 goal contributions next to his name with nine goals and 11 assists managed.

In comparison, Carvalho has two fewer with 18 goal contributions in the second tier over his career which could ease the bruising news a little that Leeds missed out on the Portuguese talent to the Tigers.

Brooks was once praised for his style of play by former Cherries boss Eddie Howe, the now Newcastle United manager stating that the attacker had an innate 'creative flair' and his movement on the ball was 'intelligent' back in 2018.

Brooks + Carvalho: Championship stats David Brooks Fabio Carvalho Games - 69 Games - 36 Goals - 9 Goals - 10 Assists - 11 Assists - 8 Stats by Transfermarkt

Moreover, the ex-Fulham man plays predominantly in the number ten spot with the Reds youngster also adept at playing down the channels if required. Versatility would certainly serve Farke well should Brooks sign on the dotted line.

Leeds don't need reinforcements, arguably, in that spot behind the striker owing to the continued heroics of Rutter.

Indeed, Rutter was a star performer in the 3-0 win over the Blues on New Year's Day - the 21-year-old amassing three key passes in the straightforward victory - and so Leeds are better suited pursuing Brooks to strengthen down the right-hand side instead of through the middle.

Despite the Cherries encouraging Brooks to depart the Vitality Stadium on loan, the slick 26-year-old has shown in flashes this season what he's about when given a chance by Andoni Iraola.

Brooks' short but sweet cameo against Fulham on Boxing Day stands out, teeing up fellow substitute and ex-Leeds figure Luis Sinisterra for a game-clinching third goal in the 3-0 win despite only being on the pitch for a matter of minutes.

Farke could well view Brooks as a worthwhile short-term option to go after to give his Leeds side more quality as the fixtures become even more tense and balanced on a knife edge, the tricky 5 foot 8 winger capable of producing moments of immense magic that would see him go toe-to-toe with Daniel James on his arrival.